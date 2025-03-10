Mass Protests Erupt Across Romania After Georgescu's Presidential Candidacy Rejection Sparks International Condemnation

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) rejected the candidacy of Călin Georgescu in Romania’s upcoming presidential elections on Sunday evening. The decision, taken with 10 votes in favor out of the 14-member committee, has ignited widespread protests and drawn sharp international criticism.

Shortly after the announcement, demonstrators gathered outside the BEC headquarters in Bucharest, expressing outrage at what they labeled a “theft of democracy.” Supporters of Georgescu clashed with police, waved national flags, and chanted slogans calling for a “revolution.” Law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse protesters who attempted to force their way into the institution. Several individuals were arrested in the ensuing confrontations.

🇷🇴 People clashed against the police in Bucharest after the Romanian regime banned Călin Georgescu from the presidential race



Georgescu won the first round of the elections a few months ago and was going to win the second round as well



Then Romania just canceled the elections pic.twitter.com/p8Rmj7pwpQ — Daily Romania (@daily_romania) March 9, 2025

Marius Militaru, a spokesperson for the Gendarmerie, stated that authorities were “trying to relax the atmosphere through dialogue” and that the situation was under control.

The BEC cited a missing signature on an annex of Georgescu’s declaration of wealth as the reason for his disqualification. Former Constitutional Court judge Tudorel Toader clarified that the annexes are a mandatory component of the documentation and that both substantive and procedural requirements must be met.

Police hit romanians. The corrupt system don’t let Calin Georgescu to run for presidency.

SAVE ROMANIA / SAVE THE ROMANIAN PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/NrURWL92nn — It starts with A (@romanianinparis) March 9, 2025

Despite the setback, Georgescu retains the option to challenge the decision at the Constitutional Court. If he secures a favorable ruling, he could regain his candidacy, making the upcoming days crucial for his political future.

It is understood that Georgescu has 24 hours to appeal, and any final decision must be made within 48 hours.

Taking to social media, Georgescu condemned the BEC’s decision as an attack on democracy.

“A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple! Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny!” he wrote.

A direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide! I have one message left! If democracy in Romania falls, the entire democratic world will fall! This is just the beginning. It’s that simple!



Europe is now a dictatorship, Romania is under tyranny! — Călin Georgescu OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@CG_Romania) March 9, 2025

His rejection follows his recent arrest amid an investigation into alleged extremism, a move that had already drawn concern from high-profile figures.

The decision has provoked strong reactions from European and international political figures, some of whom have accused the European Union of political interference in Romania’s democratic process.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister and leader of the right-wing Lega party, condemned the rejection, stating:

“A Soviet-style Euro-coup. First, they annul the elections he was winning, then they arrest him, and now they exclude him entirely for fear that he will win. Rather than ‘rearm Europe,’ we must refound it to defend democracy.”

U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, a senior adviser to the Trump administration, also weighed in, calling the situation “crazy” and amplifying claims that “Europe has cancelled more elections than Russia.”

Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s Vox party, expressed solidarity with Georgescu and Romania’s right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, accusing “Brussels’ bureaucratic pressure” of being exerted to block his candidacy.

George Simion, president of the AUR, claimed the decision was overtly political with all commission members affiliated with the governing parties voting against Georgescu’s candidacy.

What is happening pic.twitter.com/PDGFkQV789 — 🇷🇴 George Simion 🇲🇩 (@georgesimion) March 9, 2025

“It was rejected without any reason. All the papers were in good order. We live in a dictatorship. Please help us. Please be on our side to restore democracy in Romania,” Simion implored.

Georgescu previously won the first round of presidential elections before they were controversially annulled last year. His arrest last week — while en route to submit his candidacy — raised further suspicions about the state of democracy in Romania.

