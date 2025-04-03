Massive International Pedophile Streaming Network Discovered; 2 Million Users Shared Child-Porn Across 35 Countries

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A massive darknet international pedophile child porn network calling itself “Kidflix” has been discovered and shut down by Europol.

Investigators stated that site shockingly had more than 91,000 child porn videos on it, with around three new videos being uploaded to its servers every hour.

Users were paying a fee for access to stream and upload their own videos of child sex abuse. They were able to make payments via cryptocurrencies to avoid a paper trail, and were given the incentive of earning tokens to spend on the site by uploading content.

Kidflix, one of the largest paedophile platforms in the world, has been shut down in an international operation against child sexual exploitation.



⏹️ Europol has supported authorities from 38 countries worldwide in shutting down the platform.



More: https://t.co/eoETaBNyBi pic.twitter.com/FPI9xkuTkE — Europol (@Europol) April 2, 2025

Dozens of arrests were made, the agency announced Wednesday, noting that the network had around two million users and spanned across 35 countries.

The network was terminated at the direction of the Bavarian State Criminal Police Office in Germany.

One of the world’s largest pedophile networks, Kidflix, has been dismantled in a massive international operation against child exploitation.



Authorities from 38 countries, including the U.S., Canada, and Australia, collaborated in a global effort to shut down the platform.… pic.twitter.com/jQCpJxde8a — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 3, 2025

German broadcaster NTV reports that 79 people have been arrested thus far, with around 1,400 further suspects identified.

The investigation spanned almost three years and has now concluded with thousands of electronic devices being seized and the servers of the monstrosity, located in both Germany and the Netherlands, being shut down.

The report notes that Europol officials believe those arrested not only watched and uploaded child pornography, but are also suspected of carrying out the sexual abuse of the children.

This isn’t even an isolated incident, these massive pedo operations are in play everywhere.

🇵🇱 OVER 1 MILLION CHILD P*RN FILES SEIZED IN POLAND



The files were uncovered during an extensive nationwide operation conducted by the Polish police.



They raided 112 locations, charging 75 suspects aged 16 to 78, with 31 in pre-trial detention.



Among the material were images… pic.twitter.com/ixfnO88ouv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 12, 2024

𝗨.𝗦. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗨.𝗞. 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘅, '𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆,' 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳… pic.twitter.com/9jHuscKLOT — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 11, 2024

Still think child sex trafficking isn't a problem Canada? You'll want to give this a read...👇



Have you heard of the Canadian film company Azov Films?



Azov films was a Toronto based film company founded by Brian Way. The company was selling and streaming footage of naked… pic.twitter.com/g1MXUiXl8X — 🇨🇦Unacceptable Canadian Girl🇨🇦 (@AreOhEssEyeEe) June 23, 2024

2 predators arrested & 9 children rescued in an ongoing investigation in SE Asia. 9 terabytes of data including child sexual abuse material were recovered at the scene.



1 terabyte alone can hold up to 1 million smartphone quality pictures, or thousands of hours of video. pic.twitter.com/Kvo1PVtaKv — Our Rescue (@OURrescue) August 21, 2020

South Korean National and Hundreds of Others Charged Worldwide in the Takedown of the Largest Darknet Child Pornography Website, Which was Funded by Bitcoin@drawandstrike @catesduane @rising_serpent @almostjingo @tracybeanz @CarrollQuigley1 @dbongino

https://t.co/yZOOXyL7t6 — Headsnipe011 (@Headsnipe011) October 16, 2019

WATCH 🚨 45 People Arrested For Being Child Predators, Prostitutes, Human Traffickers, Child Traffickers & Wanting To Eat Children, Yes Cannibalism “Sheriff told us about a man who he said wanted to eat a child. Yes. Eat her as in cannibalism, And that was just one of the… pic.twitter.com/Na04RsreXG — IlluminatiCoin (@naticoineth) February 22, 2024

Earlier this year, French police announced arrested 37 people and seized over a million picture and video files of child pornography from computers, tablets, smartphones, and even cameras.

According to The French newspaper La Dépêche reported that the operation, which began in November, involved 270 gendarmes, including 36 cybercrime specialist investigators.

🚨 ALERTE INFO - 37 PEDOPHILES ARRÊTÉS DANS L’EST DE LA FRANCE



Plus de 1 MILLIONS DE FICHIERS PEDOPORNOGRAPHIQUE



Sur la saisis ont retrouvent 60 ordinateurs, 290 supports de stockage externes, 27 téléphones portables, huit tablettes, quatre caméras



Plus de 270 ENQUÊTEURS… pic.twitter.com/fP0CWWslMr — AlertesPedo (@AlertesPed0) January 27, 2025

A separate international operation last December also led to the arrest of 95 people in France in connection to a cross-border child pornography ring.

In that case, police seized hundreds of devices with an estimated 375,000 photos and 156,000 videos of child pornography, making up 217 terabytes of data.

#BellesAffaires 🖥️ Démantèlement d’un important réseau pédopornographique international via l'application #Signal, par la SR de Versailles et les gendarmes du @CyberGEND :

➡️ 570 gendarmes mobilisés

➡️ 500k photos/vidéos découverts

➡️ 95 personnes ont été identifiées en France pic.twitter.com/xTC1UsJm6Y — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) December 21, 2024

While investigators have managed to rescue some of the children who were victims of these horrendous activities in each case, the numbers are always disappointingly low, and it’s clear many thousands more, if not millions are still suffering.

The level of evil is unimaginable.

Leftists will tell you it’s all just a big conspiracy theory though.

And in some cases they will investigate anyone who tries to expose it.

