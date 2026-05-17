Massive Mushroom Cloud 'Test' Blast Rattles Uninformed Residents Outside Jerusalem

Late Saturday night, a massive explosion and a bright fireball illuminated the skies over Israel's Beit Shemesh, deeply rattling local residents and setting off rampant speculation in local media and online commentary.

The area lies just 19 miles west of Jerusalem, close enough to be located within Jerusalem District. Curiously, the state-owned Tomer rocket propulsion defense ministry-linked firm subsequently sought clarify that the blast was actually a controlled, pre-planned test and that authorities were notified in advance.

However, community members have complained about receiving absolutely no warning, and were shocked at the immensity of the blast which lit up the night sky, visible for many miles.

Tensions were already running high in the city which had been struck multiple times by Iranian missiles during the recent war. The sudden detonation fueled widespread anxiety and anger among residents already on edge, bracing for the potential renew of the Iran war and thus Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

Times of Israel has cited Channel 12, saying that "the test involved propellants for rockets, including those with a range of thousands of kilometers."

The same report interestingly called it "apocalyptic" in appearance but suggested this was misleading:

On Sunday, Kan reported that in the wake of the panic caused by the blast, a meeting was held at Tomer during which it was decided, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, to warn the public ahead of similar tests. Tomer sources told the broadcaster that due to operational needs, the company is conducting testing at all hours, including during the night. According to Kan, the company recently hired dozens of new employees, and the test was scheduled at night due to production constraints. Sources said it was carried out five kilometers from any population areas and that weather conditions had made the blast appear more "apocalyptic" than it actually was.

But it was significant enough to result in the convening of Israeli emergency management and defense officials, who subsequently told the public an investigation would ensue. The Defense Ministry said in the aftermath that "the issue of advance warning to the public will be examined with the company."

MASSIVE MUSHROOM CLOUD explodes in Israel pic.twitter.com/ZE9WywA1rX — RT (@RT_com) May 16, 2026

The company in question, Tomer, also separately stated, "A routine and planned test was carried out, conducted according to plan and achieving all its objectives."

It explained: "All emergency forces were notified in advance, as is customary, and the fact that emergency and rescue forces were not called in attests to this. The videos filmed from a distance amplified the force of the explosion and did not reflect the fact that this was a routine event."

But longtime resident and Beit Shemesh City Council member David Gozlan shot back, "There were quarries here, there were explosions at the Hartuv quarries, there were quite a few things here - but we have never experienced anything like this."

The whole incident saw US 'security experts' quickly speculate and weigh in, and try and make sense of it on Sunday morning...

ISRAEL SAYS MASSIVE EXPLOSION IS "CONTROLLED DEMOLITION" ; VIDEOS SHOW A DIFFERENT STORY



UAE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT ALSO ATTACKED TODAY!



w/ Fmr. US Navy SCPO Malcolm Nance https://t.co/msIgXcSk74 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 17, 2026

Naturally the biggest fear among locals was that a final big Iranian attack was underway, also given prior reports of hypersonic missiles launched on Israel during the height of the 38-day Operation Epic Fury bombing campaign on the Islamic Republic.

Israelis across the country spent many anxious and sleepless nights in bomb shelters and hundreds of Iranian projectiles rained down - many of them targeting defense industrial sites in the Israeli countryside.