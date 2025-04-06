Massive Russian Strikes On Kiev & Zelensky's Hometown Trigger Complaints Of 'Weak' US Reaction 

Russia launched a large missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, which killed one person and injured at least three others. More missile and drone strikes in other locations across the country left at least one more person dead.

Russia "launched a massive nationwide attack on Ukraine using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones" in the early hours, described Ukraine's first deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that "the body of a man killed in an enemy attack was discovered in Darnytsia district. He was on the street, near the epicentre of the explosion. The man's identity is being established."

In total Ukraine's air force announced that Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 cruise and ballistic missiles and 109 drones across different regions, saying that 13 of the missiles were intercepted, along with 40 drones.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has lately been aggressively criticizing the 'weak' response of the Trump administration in the US.

Responding to a major Russian missile attack on central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Friday - which Ukrainian authorities say killed 18 people, including nine children - Zelensky wrote on social media, "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people — and such a weak reaction."

"They are even afraid to say the word 'Russian' when talking about the missile that killed the children," he added. The attack was on Zelensky's hometown, and was seen as symbolic of the Kremlin desire to see Zelensky ousted. The attack was reportedly unleashed on a residential area.

He followed this by describing Sunday that Russian aerial attacks are only increasing, which demonstrate that international pressure and the ongoing talks with the US are doing nothing.

Currently both sides have agreed to halt attacks on each's energy infrastructure, but both have accused the other of breaking the partial ceasefire.

Via Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Additionally, a Black Sea naval ceasefire is in the works, but Russia says it is awaiting certain measures from the West before this can be implemented, specifically reconnecting its agricultural banks to the Swift international payment system.

The Trump administration has said it is aware that President Putin could be stalling, and that it won't allow negotiations about starting negotiations to just drag on forever. Secretary of State Rubio recently said the US is giving Putin "weeks, not months" to make a decision.