A Match Made In US Foreign Policy Hell

Via The Libertarian Institute

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City and agreed to restore diplomatic ties between Kiev and Damascus. The Ukrainian military aided al-Sharaa’s forces as they overran the Syrian government last year.

"Zelensky held a meeting with President of Syria Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa," a statement from the Ukrainian President’s office released on Wednesday explained.

"The Head of State noted that Ukraine welcomes the restoration of relations with Syria and is ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability," the statement continued.

Sharaa, formerly Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, fought with al-Qaeda in Iraq against the US. He went on to found Syria’s al-Qaeda affiliate. While Jolani publicly split with it, he remained tied to jihadist groups.

Jolani seized power in Damascus last year after support from the US and its allies, including Ukraine. Kiev sent about 20 drone operators and 150 drones to Jolani to use against the forces loyal to Bashar al-Assad.

President Zelensky: "Today, Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint Communiqué on the restoration of diplomatic relations. We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on their path to stability."

During our negotiations with President of Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa, we also discussed… pic.twitter.com/HBXsoaRob8 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 24, 2025

While attending the UN summit in New York City, Jolani met with President Donald Trump. He also attended the Concordia Summit, where he sat down with Ret. US Army Gen. David Petraeus.

During a friendly conversation with Jolani, Petraeus explained that Jolani fought against US forces in the Iraq War and was imprisoned by the US soldiers.

It is a common occurance with actors. Your time in the spotlight fades as someone new appears on the scene and gains the attention and admiration of producers, directors and film executives. As Zelensky's star fades, Al Jolani is stealing the show at the UN. pic.twitter.com/HNYMTYUCEr — Alex Christoforou (@AXChristoforou) September 23, 2025

"Earlier this year, you met the president of the United States among many other world leaders. Please help us understand how you got from al-Qaeda in Iraq 20 years ago to where you are today, Syria’s head of state on stage in New York City," the retired general said.