"A Matter Of Days Before They Start Killing In The Open Streets"; Serbia President Decries Opposition Protests

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the opposition’s protests have become so violent that it is “literally a matter of days before they start killing in the open streets.”

In response, he stated that the country’s leadership will make “surprising” decisions within a few days regarding tough actions against anti-government protesters after days of demonstrations that have turned violent.

“They’ve done everything else, all that’s left is for them to start killing. I’m not exaggerating, I’m saying it’s a matter of days for that to happen. It’s literally a matter of days for them to start killing in the open streets,” he stated.

The Serbian president also stated that “the violence is a sign of complete weakness” and promised to “punish the rioters.”

🇷🇸🚨 BREAKING: Massive anti-government protests in Belgrade tonight!



For several months now, Aleksandar Vučić's regime has been refusing the protesters' main demand - to call new elections.

Vučić said his government will not back down against what he said was external pressure.

“We will resist external pressure and we will prevail,” he said.

According to the Serbian president, if there are no more decisive measures against the violence on the streets, the moment will come when someone will be killed.

Vučić called an emergency press conference for Sunday after more than nine months of anti-government protests in Belgrade, Novi Sad and Valjevo, sparked by the partial collapse of the Novi Sad railway station, which have turned increasingly violent in recent days. Protesters have clashed with members and supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and police, and have set fire to the SNS party office.

🇷🇸🚨 BREAKING: Clashes on the streets of Serbia! Offices of the ruling pro-EU party are on fire.



Protesters in Serbia are destroying the offices of President Aleksandar Vučić's party.

The canopy of the Novi Sad railway station collapsed on Nov. 1 last year, killing 16 people. This sparked nationwide protests that continue to this day.

The demands from protesters included finding and holding accountable those responsible for the accident, as well as the publication of documents related to the renovation of the train station. They are also demanding the release of students and teachers detained during the protests, and increasing the budget for higher education by 20 percent. The government says the demands have already been met, making further protests unjustified.

The competent authorities have charged 16 people with negligence and endangerment, and the Novi Sad High Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into suspicions of possible corruption during the renovation.

The railway station building, which was opened in 1964, was renovated in several waves in 2021-2022, and work continued last year. Minister of Construction Goran Vesic announced last July that the renovation was complete and the entire building could be used again.

The minister has since resigned, but said he does not consider himself responsible for the tragedy. However, the mayor of Novi Sad and the prime minister have accepted responsibility. Milan Djuric and Milos Vucevic announced their resignations at the end of January. The new prime minister and government were elected by parliament on April 16.

