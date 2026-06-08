The Meaning Behind Putin's Response To Zelensky: "Keep On Working, Brothers"

Authored by Larry Johnson via Sonar21.com

Vladimir Putin used a phrase during the closing session of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that I think most non-Russians missed or ignored. He said, "Work, Brothers." First, let me explain the context for Putin saying this.

Zelensky published an open letter to Putin that I, and many others, believe was timed deliberately to coincide with the SPIEF plenary session… This was a provocative move aimed at disrupting the forum's atmosphere. Putin was asked about it during the question and answer period of the final session. He called the letter “rude” and said it was “no way to set up a face-to-face meeting.”

Putin went on to reveal that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had tried to show him the letter on two separate occasions — first on June 4, then again just before arriving at SPIEF for his speech this morning (Friday, June 5). He described the letter during his answer in a dismissive way, i.e., he did not think it worthy of a serious response.

Rather than engage with Zelensky’s proposals, Putin turned away from the letter entirely. He said the ones to be addressed were Russia’s combatants and soldiers at the line of contact, telling them:

The country is proud of you and places its hopes on you. We should address not the authors of this letter, nor lovers of the epistolary genre, but our fighters on the front line.

He then closed with the phrase: “Work, brothers!”

To understand the import of that phrase you need to be introduced to Magomed Nurbagandov:

Magomed Nurbagandovich Nurbagandov (January 9, 1985 – July 10, 2016) was a police lieutenant serving in the National Guard of Russia, stationed in Kaspiysk in the Republic of Dagestan. He was a Dargin by nationality, born in the village of Sergokala. By all accounts an exceptional student — he graduated from lyceum with a gold medal and then with honors from the law faculty of Dagestan State University. On the morning of July 10, 2016, Nurbagandov was vacationing with his family near the village of Sergokala when he was attacked by five armed militants. Having learned he was a policeman, the militants forced him and his brother into the trunk of a stolen car, drove them away from the recreation area, and then shot them. The murder was filmed on a mobile phone and posted on an extremist website. (Wikipedia) The militants’ goal was psychological — they wanted him to appear on camera and call on his fellow officers to quit the police and stop fighting. Instead, looking directly at the camera, Nurbagandov urged: “Keep on working, brothers” (Работайте, братья) — an act which took tremendous courage. The militants had uploaded an edited version of the video where they cut out Nurbagandov’s last words. His defiance was suppressed — until fate intervened. Several militants from the group were killed in September 2016, and when examining the bodies, the mobile phone that had filmed the original, unedited video was found. The full footage — with his final words intact — was then released by Russian authorities. The phrase went viral on September 12, 2016, and became a nationwide sensation.

Since the publication of the unedited video, the phrase “Work, brothers!” has been heard repeatedly on Russian state radio and television, used in media, public speeches, documentary films, appeals, reports, and campaigns. It carries a layered meaning — defiance in the face of death, loyalty to colleagues, and a refusal to be used as a propaganda tool by the enemy.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 President Putin in response to Zelensky's 'desperate letter':



"To all our soldiers on the frontlines, the whole country is watching you, we are proud of you. Keep working, brothers" pic.twitter.com/jwtg43modG — Spetsnaℤ 007 🇷🇺 (@Alex_Oloyede2) June 5, 2026

The phrase has since taken on a life beyond the counter terrorism context — used broadly in Russia as an expression of stoic perseverance and professional duty, particularly in military and law enforcement circles.

By invoking it in front of the international audience at SPIEF, Putin was making a layered statement: that Zelensky’s letter was an enemy propaganda exercise, that it deserved to be treated with the same contempt Nurbagandov showed his captors, and that the only people worth addressing are those doing the actual fighting.

Putin's visage was grim when he spoke this phrase.