The Media Told You Over And Over That This Isn't Happening...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

South African EFF leader Julius Malema ended yet another speech on Saturday by calling for more genocide against white South Africans.

Malema once again broke into the exact same song/chant that President Trump confronted the South African President with footage of last week.

“Shoot to kill, Nyamazana!” Malema chanted, adding “Kill the Boer, the farmer!”

♦️Must Watch♦️



The EFF President and Commander in Chief @Julius_S_Malema ending his address with a revolutionary song at Ward 16, Koppies in Free State.



Shoot to kill, Nyamazana!



Kill the Boer, the farmer!#VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/VBrkKA3G1k — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2025

I thought legacy media said this wasn’t happening. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 25, 2025

Trump forced South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa to watch the footage and brought up the murders of thousands of white people, mostly farmers and their families.

The media is insistent that this isn’t happening, with practically every network using the exact same talking point, labelling Trump’s actions in the Oval office as an “ambush”.

The talking points went out to the fake news…



Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa by playing a video montage of South African leaders calling for White genocide.



The media is complicit. pic.twitter.com/zTNqAE0OIf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

Fake News Word of the Day: “Ambush!" pic.twitter.com/uAfLjgEh9n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

Obviously this latest incitement to more violence will be completely ignored.

Likely no—doesn’t fit the narrative they want — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 25, 2025

But the same media that kept assuring us Biden was all there is now saying the white farmers of South Africa are in no danger. — Richard Evans (@rich_evans13) May 25, 2025

No, MSM will not cover this or even acknowledge the white genocide in South Africa.

Anything that does not fit into their ‘optics’ is rejected.

Now, if the situation was reversed, it would be a major story. That kind of story fits into their view of the world.

MSM hate America;… https://t.co/17497tcA7f — Dr. Wallace Wilson (@CaptBrittles) May 25, 2025

Come on now, everyone— all of that stuff you hear about South Africa is just “fake news.” It isn’t happening at all. Everything is fine there.



Besides, if it is happening, it’s either Trump’s fault— or it’s good that it’s happening.



{Did I get that right?} https://t.co/PhkrwqWTiL — pipermcq (@pipermcq) May 25, 2025

Also, what’s going on here?

I hate whites, but I luv their blond hair 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Bokunite (@Bokunite3) May 25, 2025

Cue more insane racists being galvanised.

And perhaps a world tour on the cards for Malema?

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.