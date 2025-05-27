print-icon
The Media Told You Over And Over That This Isn't Happening...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

South African EFF leader Julius Malema ended yet another speech on Saturday by calling for more genocide against white South Africans.

Malema once again broke into the exact same song/chant that President Trump confronted the South African President with footage of last week.

“Shoot to kill, Nyamazana!” Malema chanted, adding “Kill the Boer, the farmer!”

Trump forced South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa to watch the footage and brought up the murders of thousands of white people, mostly farmers and their families.

The media is insistent that this isn’t happening, with practically every network using the exact same talking point, labelling Trump’s actions in the Oval office as an “ambush”.

Obviously this latest incitement to more violence will be completely ignored.

Also, what’s going on here?

Cue more insane racists being galvanised.

And perhaps a world tour on the cards for Malema?

*  *  *

