In a hard-hitting Wednesday address at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum (SPILF), Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, didn't mince words regarding the sprawling global footprint of Western military power.

The former Russian president called for the immediate creation of aggressive "legal mechanisms" to counter and dismantle Western military bases stationed on foreign soil, framing them as a direct threat to global stability. Russia has long accused both Washington and NATO of being hegemonic powers - whose policies sparked the Ukraine conflict.

Image source: United Russia

According to Medvedev, the unchecked deployment of these foreign outposts has evolved into a primary driver destroying what remains of the collective security system, while simultaneously eroding the sovereignty of independent nations.

"They are, frankly, provoking international and regional tensions," Medvedev warned.

The Kremlin top official signaled that Moscow is looking to weaponize international law to push back against Western geopolitical encirclement, arguing that the current status quo is unsustainable and manufactured by Washington and its allies.

"This is why it is necessary to develop specific legal mechanisms aimed at dismantling the existing system of foreign military presence that the West is imposing on other countries," Medvedev concluded.

The timing is important, and no doubt related to Ukraine's stepped-up drone attacks especially on the Moscow region, which has put key oil refineries out of commission for several months.

Russia has accused Western intelligence agencies of providing targeting data for Ukrainian forces in a 'hand and glove' kind of way.

As the proxy conflict between NATO and Russia continues to heat up, Medvedev’s remarks signal a new diplomatic and legal push by the Kremlin to also rally the Global South against Western military hegemony.

Common estimate say the United States operates approximately 750 to 800 military base sites across roughly 80 foreign countries and territories...

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However, the so-called international community is not likely enforce such "dismantling" given global institutions are dominated by Western - and specifically - Washington interests.

Russia has long advocated for a multi-polar order, and this has remained a key theme of Putin speeches, but this theme has fallen on deaf ears especially among European and American hawkish officials.