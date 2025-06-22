Medvedev Reacts: 'Number Of Countries' Now Ready To Supply Iran With 'Their Own Nuclear Warheads'

On Sunday morning Russia's former president and current deputy chairman of the country's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev issued his reaction to the major US overnight strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, giving what's essentially the view of where things stand from the Kremlin.

Medvedev in a ten-point list of reactions characterized the attacks as ultimately ineffective, and that it will blow back on America and Israel in a way opposite than intended, especially as Tehran will now only push harder for a nuke, and allied countries might now simply be willing to supply them to the Iranians, he described.

Interestingly, Medvedev has also echoed Moscow's stance on nuclear warheads in the Middle East, and has written over the weekend on his VKontakte page, "Does Iran have nuclear weapons? We don't know, but we know that Israel has a secret nuclear program. Well, let them both renounce such programs under the supervision of the UN Security Council and the IAEA."

As for the ten-point critique of the brazen US heavy bombing of the Islamic Republic, Medvedev wrote on X as follows...

"What have the Americans accomplished with their nighttime strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran?" he first posed, before listing [emphasis ZH]:

1. Critical infrastructure of the nuclear fuel cycle appears to have been unaffected or sustained only minor damage. 2. The enrichment of nuclear material — and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weapons — will continue. 3. A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads. 4. Israel is under attack, explosions are rocking the country, and people are panicking. 5. The US is now entangled in a new conflict, with prospects of a ground operation looming on the horizon. 6. Iran’s political regime has survived — and in all likelihood, has come out even stronger. 7. The people are rallying around the country’s spiritual leadership, including those who were previously indifferent or opposed to it. 8. Donald Trump, once hailed as ‘president of peace,’ has now pushed the US into another war. 9. The vast majority of countries around the world oppose the actions of Israel and the United States. 10. At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become.

Medvedev actually finished his point #10 with a sarcastic dig at the US leader, writing "What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!"

This certainly complicates things in terms of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has long received its major supply of Shahed 'Kamikaze' drones from Iran, and has ongoing defense contracts and agreements, including possibly to receive mid-range missiles. Washington is 'flexing' in Moscow's direction with this major long-range B-2 bomber military operation on the other side of the world.

RT is currently joining Iran's IRNA news in greatly downplaying the US bomber raids:

❗️Iran reporter finds Trump's strikes a NOTHINGBURGER



Only smoke from Fordow air defense, not nuclear site. Zero significant emergency activity



Trump's 'spectacular' bombing just for show? pic.twitter.com/CrJ5slwK0J — RT (@RT_com) June 22, 2025

However, Washington is clearly targeting Iran as part of a new 'axis' - which some US defense officials have previously described as consisting of Russia, Iran, and North Korea. But to some degree Trump likely went full 'bombs away' on Iran because it's the weaker country among the three, and such an attack was 'easy' - whereas it would be impossible to attack Russia or North Korea without triggering potential nuclear war.