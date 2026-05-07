Medvedev: Russia Must Instill 'Animal Fear' In EU Warmongers As Goodwill Measures Futile

Head of the Russian Security Council and former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has penned an article ahead of the 81st anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, or Russia's V-Day, lambasting Europe's new path of reckless militarization. As widely featured in state media, he argued that the "animal fear" of unacceptable losses will prevent Germany and the wider "United Europe" from launching another attack against Russia.

He wrote, "It is no secret that an attempt is being made to impose on us the doctrine of ‘peace through strength’. Our response then can only be 'the security of Russia through the animal fear of Europe.'"

Anadolu Agency

He stressed that "neither persuasion, nor demonstration of good intentions, nor goodwill and unilateral confidence-building steps should be our tools to prevent a big massacre."

"Only the formation of an understanding among Germany and the United Europe supporting it of the inevitability of their receiving unacceptable damage in the event of the implementation of the Barbarossa 2.0 plan," Medvedev concluded.

RT reviews and pinpoints why Medvedev is taking direct aim at Berlin in his written piece:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly vowed to turn the German military into the “strongest conventional army in Europe” in a speech just days after the world marked the 80th anniversary of the fall of the Third Reich last May. Last month, the German Defense Ministry unveiled a plan to reach this goal and field 460,000 combat-ready personnel by 2039, the 100th anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Poland. German and other EU officials repeatedly cited 2029 as the first stage deadline to be “war-ready” for a potential conflict with Russia.

It is true that even after 4+ years of grinding war in eastern Europe, the Western powers have yet to intervene directly by sending their own forces, and after losses on both the Ukrainian and Russian sides have probably been in the hundreds of thousands.

The conflict is largely stalemated, with Russian forces in the east having had a very slow but steady, piecemeal momentum over the past year.

However, Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia have been devastating of late, inflicting serious damage on Russian oil refineries - in some cases hitting key sites multiple times, with Russia's anti-air defenses appearing powerless to stop these attack waves.

The Moscow region itself has been coming under repeat drone attack. While these operations have little or no impact on the frontline situation in the Donbass, Kiev hopes to inflict serious costs on the Russian government and population, the latter which is surely growing tired and weary of the war.

But Medvedev's point is also that if broader conflict with Europe opens one day, the European powers won't be able to find an offramp before absorbing immense losses - no matter their efforts to revamp and expand their respective defense industries.