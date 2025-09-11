Russian officials have been highlighting Charlie Kirk's past commentary on Ukraine in wake of his horrific assassination on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

The Turning Point USA founder had long heaped criticism on US and Western policy of funding Ukraine's military to the tune of billions, at one point calling out President Zelensky as "an ungrateful capricious child." For this reason he came under severe criticism by Ukrainian and pro-Kiev pundits.

🇺🇦The Center for Countering Disinformation led by Zelensky's friend had labeled Charlie Kirk, who was shot today, as “an American blogger spreading pro-Russian narratives in the West.” pic.twitter.com/qgUprBtL8a — Marta Havryshko (@HavryshkoMarta) September 10, 2025

The Kremlin is now highlighting this soon after his death. For example, former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev quickly connected Kirk's murder to what he called "a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite" Kiev.

This is a reference to Nazi Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera, who was formative in hardline Ukrainian nationalist movements in the 20th century world wars era - and deemed a national hero by the Ukrainian government. His legacy is also condemned by multiple European and human rights institutions as representing antisemitism.

Medvedev issued a statement to social media urging Americans mourning Kirk's death - and especially those in the MAGA movement - "to realize that by supporting Ukraine, they're supporting murderers."

Political crimes and assasinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite Kiev. Fico, Kirk. Who's next? Maybe it's time for the MAGA team to realize that by supporting Ukraine, they're supporting murderers. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) September 10, 2025

"Political crimes and assassinations have been carried out lately by a variety of left-wing liberal scum who support Banderite Kiev. Fico, Kirk. Who's next?" - he said in reference to the almost fatal May 2024 shooting of Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's chief negotiator with the Trump team and head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, reposted a video montage on X that showed leftists "in full celebration mode over Charlie Kirk getting shot."

Dmitriev described "voices of light" cannot be silenced. He also reposted a message from Elon Musk, among a series of Kirk-related posts, stating: "The Left is the party of murder." Musk had also in the past agreed with Kirk's biting criticisms of US/NATO policy toward Ukraine, and the risks of WW3.

Online commentators have widely speculated that Kirk could have been targeted by a foreign intelligence service, at a moment the manhunt is still underway and motive for the killing remains anything but clear.

Kirk had complex and nuanced views on a host of issues ranging from Israel to Ukraine to the Epstein saga.

Ukrainian propagandists working for Zelensky are openly rejoicing over the death of Charlie Kirk and expressing sympathy for the detained killer.



Among them are Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov (“Lachen,” “Toronto Television”). These are state propagandists currently funded… pic.twitter.com/m3d8U56Igp — Myroslav Oleshko (@oleshkomyroslav) September 11, 2025

For example, he has said multiple times that Epstein was at the center of an intelligence operation to blackmail powerful leaders. All of this has fueled the rampant speculation and theories surrounding his death.