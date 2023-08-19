Mercedes, BMW Sever Russian Dealers From Diagnostic Software

Under pressure of the western sanction regime, Mercedes-Benz has cut Russian dealers off from its software, severely impacting their ability to diagnose and service vehicles. BMW has implemented its own restrictions.

"Dealers have been disconnected from the manufacturer’s online software systems," distributor Mercedes-Benz Russia told Izvestia. "Due to the withdrawal of Mercedes-Benz AG from the Russian market, the joint-stock company Mercedes-Benz Russia does not have any additional opportunities to check and carry out other service measures set for Mercedes-Benz cars by the manufacturer."

"In some cases, the lack of access to online systems will increase repair times," the company said, as mechanics will have to rely on their "accumulated experience and knowledge." In addition to thwarting maintenance and repairs, the software cut-off will also leave Russian drivers unable to update programming on their vehicles.

On his program, Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov lashed out at the Germany company. "Mercedes-Benz informed dealers that all cars would be withdrawn from the service," he said, according to a translation circulating online. "What does it mean? They sold it and it's now dangerous? Where's the class action lawsuit against Mercedes asking it to buy back the cars it sold in Russia? Driving these cars is now potentially dangerous."

Escalating the rhetoric, he implored the Russian government to "protect the rights of Russian citizens" and "make this Nazi bastard bankrupt."

It's the latest fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In April, Mercedes-Benz announced that it sold its stake in its Russian subsidiary -- including manufacturing plants in the country -- to Avtodom, a Russian car-dealer chain. The deal included a buyback option, creating a path for a potential postwar return by Mercedes-Benz.

In a world where everyday essentials increasingly rely on proprietary technology, the development is a reminder that we're all increasingly at risk at having our lives disrupted by corporations bowing to governments' wishes -- sometimes reluctantly, but often enthusiastically.

"Given the way things are clearly developing, it won’t be long before your ability to access automative services is as subject to deplatforming as your ability to upload YouTube videos or make posts on social media," writes Vox Day.

"They state that only the wealthy Russian oligarchs can afford Mercedes, but that is simply not true," writes Martin Armstrong. "This opens a new door for tyranny and control as car manufacturers can now directly punish the people of any nation. Germany is allegedly not at war with Russia, but they have the ability to prevent Russians from properly maintaining their vehicles. This is just the beginning, as now car manufacturers will have the power to disconnect customers from services with no repercussions."