Merchant Ship Attacked With RPGs In Southern Red Sea Chokepoint

On Saturday evening, air raid sirens sounded across the Dead Sea region and parts of the West Bank following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen toward Israel. The launch, attributed to Iran-backed Houthi forces, marks an alarming expansion of their missile capabilities beyond the Red Sea maritime chokepoint.

Hours later, on Sunday morning, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) received a report that a merchant vessel transiting 51 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, came under attack by multiple boats armed with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. The vessel's onboard security team returned fire. The incident remains ongoing.

UKTMO wrote:

UKMTO has received a report of an incident 51NM southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The vessel has been engaged by multiple small vessels who have opened fire with small arms and self-propelled grenades. Armed Security Team have returned fire and situation is ongoing. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

The missile launch and maritime attack appear to be coordinated escalatory actions by the Iranian proxy group across multiple domains—air and maritime.

An update on Iran-Israel-U.S. tensions: The situation has calmed since the U.S. stealth bomber airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. However, President Trump stated on Friday that Tehran has yet to agree to nuclear inspections or cease uranium enrichment.

Trump told reporters on board Air Force One that he believed Tehran's nuclear program had been "set back permanently," although he warned Iran could restart at a different location.

Looking ahead, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday, where a potential ceasefire deal could materialize to end the 21-month war in Gaza. Trump has previously announced a "final proposal" for a 60-day ceasefire.