As Merz Teases Taurus Missiles For Ukraine, Russian Sources Warn Berlin Could Become Direct Target

"Of course, it is within the realms of possibility," the new German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, told TV channel ZDF when asked if Germany would supply long-range weapons for Ukrainian troops. This is after he claimed that leading allies such as the US, UK, German, and France have lifted "absolutely" all restrictions on arms limits - something which Washington has yet to confirm or deny.

Merz hinted that Berlin might transfer its long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine this year, but which would take a many months-long training program for Ukrainian military operators. This is also as he promised new military aid worth €5 billion (£4.2 billion), upon hosting President Zelensky in Germany on Wednesday.

Via The Telegraph: A Taurus missile can travel 310 miles

"Ukraine will be able to fully defend itself, including against military targets outside its own territory," said Merz. While leaving the question of Taurus transfer open, the German leader did promise to bankroll Ukrainian domestic development of long-range missile capability.

"We want to talk about production and we will not publicly discuss details," Merz affirmed. And BBC added in the wake of the Zelensky-Merz meeting:

Germany's defense ministry said in a statement that Berlin would finance the production of long-range weapons systems in Ukraine and that the "first of these systems could be deployed in the Ukrainian armed forces in just a few weeks".

As expected the reaction from the Kremlin was immediate, given Merz is certainly testing Moscow's red lines: "The Russian Federation will respond 'harshly, asymmetrically, and decisively' if Germany proceeds with supplying Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime," a statement from the State Duma Defense Committee said.

Already over the last several days running Russia's military has struck Kiev, and has long threatened to ramp up attacks on 'command centers' - including places where foreign troops and Western advisers might be located.

Russian state media has been more blunt in reaction to Merz's comments, warning that Moscow could simply directly strike Berlin if German-made missiles begin raining down on Russian cities...

Word in Moscow is if Merz uses German weapons to strike Moscow - and we all know that Kiev has no independent capacity to operate Tauruses or other long-range missiles - then Russia will have no choice but to strike Berlin directly.



Simple enough. pic.twitter.com/8jYMr0zpUe — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) May 28, 2025

These threats were not made officially, but this is often how the Kremlin indirectly communicates its most dire warnings - either through a mid-level official or something like the outspoken editor-in-chief of RT.

President Trump has said this week that Putin is "playing with fire" with the continual aerial attacks on Kiev and other locations in Ukraine. But Russia has pointed to the literally thousands of drones launched on its territory from Ukraine this month, which have even reached Moscow, disrupting flights at several international airports.

On Wednesday FM Lavrov announced that the next round of peace talks are set for June 2 in Istanbul - but will the warring sides even make it to the negotiating table? The jingoist war of words and threats are ramping up hotter than ever, with the Kremlin warning that further delays (on key conditions like territorial concessions) mean "peace tomorrow will be even more painful".