Mexican Forces Kill CJNG Kingpin, Sparks Cartel Chaos Across Guadalajara

by Tyler Durden
According to The Wall Street Journal, Mexican security forces killed Nemesio "Mencho" Oseguera, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and assessed as one of Mexico's most powerful cartel leaders; footage on social media shows utter chaos unfolding across Guadalajara and other CJNG strongholds after Mencho's killing.

WSJ cited a senior Mexican official earlier Sunday who confirmed Oseguera was killed during a military operation against CJNG.

Additional color on CJNG from the outlet:

The cartel also controls vast fuel smuggling schemes and other underworld rackets across Mexico and the U.S., authorities said.

Oseguera was known for sophisticated paramilitary tactics and the deployment of hundreds of well-equipped and well-trained gunmen. He controlled vast swathes of territory, especially in his home state of Jalisco. He has been expanding his influence and was locked in a bloody struggle for control of Michoacán state in western Mexico.

Following the death of CJNG's leader, local media and X users have posted footage of chaos unfolding across the Guadalajara area, including reports of chaos at Guadalajara Airport and narco blockades spanning Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, Ciudad Guzmán, and Autlán.

Let's begin with the chaos at Guadalajara Airport:

CJNG blockades across CJNG territories:

Footage from Puerto Vallarta. 

Additional footage. 

Guadalajara is a World Cup Host City... 

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has told all U.S. citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), parts of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State to "shelter in place" amid "ongoing security operations in multiple states and related road blockages and criminal activity."

*Developing...

