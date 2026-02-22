Mexican Forces Kill CJNG Kingpin, Sparks Cartel Chaos Across Guadalajara

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mexican security forces killed Nemesio "Mencho" Oseguera, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and assessed as one of Mexico's most powerful cartel leaders; footage on social media shows utter chaos unfolding across Guadalajara and other CJNG strongholds after Mencho's killing.

WSJ cited a senior Mexican official earlier Sunday who confirmed Oseguera was killed during a military operation against CJNG.

Additional color on CJNG from the outlet:

The cartel also controls vast fuel smuggling schemes and other underworld rackets across Mexico and the U.S., authorities said. . . . Oseguera was known for sophisticated paramilitary tactics and the deployment of hundreds of well-equipped and well-trained gunmen. He controlled vast swathes of territory, especially in his home state of Jalisco. He has been expanding his influence and was locked in a bloody struggle for control of Michoacán state in western Mexico.

Following the death of CJNG's leader, local media and X users have posted footage of chaos unfolding across the Guadalajara area, including reports of chaos at Guadalajara Airport and narco blockades spanning Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, Ciudad Guzmán, and Autlán.

Let's begin with the chaos at Guadalajara Airport:

Passengers and staff seen fleeing from reported gunfire inside Guadalajara International Airport, as members of the CJNG Cartel attempt to storm the airport and several other nearby locations in the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/LL2axKaYZF — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

LIVE All flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico are diverting or returning due to smoke in the city following security incidents @wingbits pic.twitter.com/7xBFMEOXMr — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 22, 2026

CJNG blockades across CJNG territories:

Narco bloqueos en Guadalajara, en el Salto, López Mateos Sur, macro periférico. Toda la ciudad hecha un caos. pic.twitter.com/7NufE0Cjqc — Jorge García Orozco (@jorgegogdl) February 22, 2026

Narco bloqueos en Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tapalpa, Puerto Vallarta, Ciudad Guzmán y Autlán. Dominios del CJNG.#GuacamayaLeaks pic.twitter.com/PQHks2LGlR — Guacamaya Leaks (@GuacamayanLeaks) February 22, 2026

⭕️ Reportan bloqueos del crimen organizado en tres estados con fuerte presencia del CJNG



🔹De manera simultánea, se registraron incendios de vehículos e invasiones a la vía pública en Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, la carretera Guadalajara-Colima, Uruapan (Michoacán) y Reynosa… pic.twitter.com/4MeQOpCDIV — Código Magenta (@CodigoMagentaMx) February 22, 2026

Footage from Puerto Vallarta.

Ahorita en Puerto Vallarta.

No hay presencia de autoridad alguna, hora y media y nada. pic.twitter.com/wMCbsulL10 — Ricardo Badillo G (@Ricardo39687260) February 22, 2026

🚨🇲🇽 | #URGENTE Se registran balaceras en Puerto Vallarta atribuidas a un presunto enfrentamiento entre fuerzas federales y terroristas en medio de información que circula afirmando que Nemesio Oseguera, "El Mencho", líder del CJNG, fue abatido. pic.twitter.com/bQCiRBUpVP — La Derecha Diario México (@DerechaDiarioMX) February 22, 2026

Additional footage.

🚨 Atención en #Tapalpa: Un operativo federal desató balaceras en el municipio, principalmente en Tapalpa Country Club. Se reportan helicópteros sobrevolando la zona y bloqueos en los accesos desde Tlajomulco.



📹 @JCMunguiaA92 pic.twitter.com/ZzeRMcBQ0C — Telediario Guadalajara (@TelediarioGDL) February 22, 2026

Guadalajara is a World Cup Host City...

Jalisco is one of the Last Strongholds of the Mexican Opposition and a Center of Power for Several Criminal Groups pic.twitter.com/OkCirVsL0O — ✦✦✦ 𝙿𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚝𝚜 ✦✦✦ (@PamphletsY) February 22, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has told all U.S. citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), parts of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State to "shelter in place" amid "ongoing security operations in multiple states and related road blockages and criminal activity."

Locations: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State



Event: Due to ongoing security operations in multiple states and… pic.twitter.com/71gKVQ9ec1 — Embajada de EE.UU. en México (@USEmbassyMEX) February 22, 2026

*Developing...