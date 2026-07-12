Mexican President Seeking Legal Action Against The US Over Deaths Of Alien Migrants

Should foreign governments be allowed to support or fund lawsuits against the US government over its immigration and enforcement policies? US sovereign immunity aside, the very idea of foreigners trying to influence American immigration law through indirect civil suits sounds insane. Why, oh why, should Americans care what Mexico thinks?

To put the issue in context, it's important to understand that the Mexican government has been actively encouraging and enabling mass illegal immigration into the US for decades. This strategy accomplishes a few things simultaneously:

First, the southern border acts as a steam valve for poverty stricken malcontents and criminals. Mexican leaders like to have the option of leaving the door open to citizens crossing illegally into the US en masse because this means less mouths to feed, less strain on social services and less crime for Mexico.

Second, the Mexican economy relies heavily on foreign remittances. Illegals from Mexico enter the US, work under the table, then wire around $64 billion back home every year. Mexico's annual federal welfare programs cost only $57 billion per year. In other words, remittances from migrants in the US are bigger than Mexico's entire welfare budget.

It has become increasingly clear since Donald Trump took office in 2025 that far too many third-world countries are using the US as a cash cow for their own national economies. And, they have been doing this primarily through illegal immigration, or, work visa and refugee loopholes. Without Trump's migrant crackdown, this problem may have never been exposed to the wider public.

Third, mass immigration acts as a destabilizing element in US politics and economics. There are many socialist elements within Mexico, not to mention Central and South America, who would like to quietly sabotage the US to make way for "La Raza" - An ideological movement of Hispanic activists that wants to invade and reconquer North America.

They aren't satisfied with simply bleeding the US for a trickle of wealth. Rather, like any group of barbarians at the gate, they want to pillage the entire country because they live under the delusion that they're "owed" something. This agenda, of course, relies heavily on progressive politicians staying in power in the US, which is not currently the case.

Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that her government plans to file criminal complaints in the U.S. regarding ​Mexican citizens who have died in immigration custody or while being targeted in anti-immigration ‌operations. The goal is to escalate these complaints while supporting civil suits. Fourteen Mexican nationals have died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and three more died in arrest operations conducted by the agency, the Mexican government said.

The latest incident in Houston involved an arrest which was disrupted by a Mexican migrant who was not the original target of the operation. Agents report that the man tried to ram them with his van while they were looking for a different suspect.

Lorenzo Araujo, a Mexican immigrant who had lived in the United States without authorization for 35 years, was on his way to work with three other men. When agents tried to stop the vehicle, the encounter quickly escalated when he allegedly tried to run them over. An agent shot Mr. Araujo in the abdomen. He died at a hospital hours later. Suspects generally only end up dead when they present a physical threat to ICE agents.

Mexico's president intends to exploit these events as a way to rally lawfare operations. She seems to believe that she can leverage against deportation policies by burying the Trump Administration in litigation. She's not alone. Democrats are also using similar tactics while ignoring the circumstances of the shootings and the self defense of immigration agents.

Democrat Rep. Al Green says Americans are obligated to give illegal aliens protection under the Constitution: "Mr. Arajo belongs to us! He should not receive any less attention from the Constitution that I or any of you would receive!" pic.twitter.com/3rW5DFgQoA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2026

When it comes to deportations, illegal immigrants do not have the same constitutional protections as American citizens. Due process for migrants only involves identifying them as legal or illegal. If they are illegal, then they can and should be kicked out of the country with haste. No trial. No jury. No wasted time or wasted taxpayer money.

It makes no sense that Democrats under the Biden Administration can open the borders to millions of illegals without any legal checks and balances, then they demand that the Trump Administration pursue years of court cases to remove just a handful.

Meanwhile, it's obvious that Mexico's government has every reason to subvert the deportation process. By labeling it a "human rights violation" and creating a legal fog, the Mexicans, like the Democrats, are hoping they can stall the accelerating deportations so that their economy can continue to benefit from the parasitic relationship they have with the US.

Mexico's only goal is to create as many obstacles as possible with the expectation that Democrats will eventually return to power and open the floodgates once again.