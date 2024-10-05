Mexico Is Still Blaming Americans For Mexico's Gang Violence

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,

This week, the US Supreme court announced that it will consider throwing out the Mexican government’s suit in the case of Smith & Wesson Brands v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos. The Mexican government alleges that Smith & Wesson and wholesaler Witmer Public Safety Group Inc. are intentionally conspiring with middle-men to supply Mexican cartels with guns.

The Mexican plaintiffs have never actually proven any of this, of course, and this is all part of a larger effort by the Mexican regime and its apologists who have looked for a scapegoat to blame for Mexico’s runaway homicide rates over the past twenty years. In truth, the Mexican government would do well to look a bit closer to home. Mexico’s crime problems are a result of Mexico’s corrupt state, its centralized government—which is a federal government in name only—and the fact Mexico essentially outlaws gun ownership for peaceful, law-abiding citizens.

In the past I’ve covered in detail the ways that Mexican crime is a result of Mexican law and illegal gun running of Mexican guns in Mexico. At the core of Mexico’s failed claims is the fact that guns are far more common in the United States than in Mexico, yet crime is far, far worse in Mexico. Even along the border, American border towns have far less crime than the Mexican towns mere yards away on the other side of the border. On the American side of the border, legal guns are plentiful. On the Mexican side, the Mexican government ensures that guns are mostly in the hands of the cartels. Or, as I put it in 2018: