Mexico's Tijuana Declares Emergency In Anticipation Of Mass Deportations

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

The city council in Tijuana, Mexico, a border city located 20 miles south of San Diego, unanimously passed an emergency declaration on Jan. 13 to allocate city funds for the anticipated arrival of deportees from the United States after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump made mass deportations an integral part of his campaign platform and said in November 2024 that he would declare a national emergency to carry them out.

The council voted on the additional funds in a virtual meeting, the office announced in a statement on social media.

Tijuana Mayor Ismael Burgueño said the city is working closely with Mexico’s federal government.

“We knew that at some point, we could quickly face challenges in infrastructure, public services, as well as security and more,” he said during the meeting, referring to receiving potentially thousands of people in the city in a short amount of time.

The mayor said the declaration would guarantee the city has the conditions and resources to receive the influx of deportees.

“Once they are deported, they are guaranteed to be treated with dignity with full respect for their human rights,” Burgueño said in Spanish, adding that as they return to their country or state of origin they should feel protected and supported.

The emergency funds are expected to be used to hire security personnel, leasing facilities, utilities, and legal services. The declaration also frees the city up to apply for federal funds.

Tijuana earlier this month announced plans to open a shelter with enough space to house 10,000 deportees. Burgueño said at a Jan. 9 press conference that the shelter could be increased to house 30,000 people if needed.

“We want to give deportees the best possible space available,” he said.

Tijuana officials aim to avoid a return of street encampments, which cropped up in the city during past migrant surges, such as during a migrant caravan in 2018, as well as in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Mexico’s National Guard was deployed to clear an encampment.

“Public spaces should not be used to house migrants,” Burgueño said.

He added that the declaration would also seek to protect the people of Tijuana from interference in their daily life.

“We want for those of us who already live here in Tijuana to be able to continue using these spaces and not have any changes around their homes or communities.”

In addition to preparations being made by Tijuana, Mexico’s state and federal governments are establishing plans to deal with the anticipated arrival of deportees.

Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila announced last week new shelters in Tijuana to house deportees before they would be returned to their place of origin with the goal of opening the shelters before Trump’s inauguration.

At the federal level, Mexico has been preparing for Trump’s immigration enforcement plans with a particular focus in Mexico’s northern states that sit on the border of the United States.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who took office last fall, said in December that Mexico would only allow Mexican citizens to be sent into the country as part of Trump’s deportation efforts. She later amended her position, stating Mexico would be open to collaborating with the United States to return the illegal immigrants to their country of origin.

Mexico’s efforts at the federal level to prepare for mass deportations also include the development of a cellphone app for Mexican citizens in the United States illegally, which would assist them in contacting their families and the local Mexican consulate should they face deportation.

Mexico also opened a 24-hour call center to field questions from Mexican citizens who are in the United States illegally.

Mexico, which has a population of approximately 128.5 million, also increased its consular staff and legal aid resources to assist illegal immigrants with navigating the deportation process.

According to the Office of Homeland Security Statistics, there were about 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States as of January 2022.