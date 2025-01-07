Migrants 3.5 Times More Likely To Be Arrested For Sex Crimes In UK Than British Citizens

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

New figures released by the UK government have revealed that foreign nationals are twice as likely to be arrested for crimes compared to British citizens, and 3.5 times more likely to be arrested for sexual offences.

The statistics were compiled by the Centre for Migration Control using data from police forces, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“Foreigners were 3.5 times as likely to be arrested for sex offences as British suspects, based on a rate of nearly 165 arrests per 100,000 of the migrant population against 48 per 100,000 for Britons,” reports the Telegraph.

Over a quarter (26.1 per cent) of arrests for sexual offences in the first 10 months of last year were foreign migrants, who make up around 9 per cent of the population.

For all crimes, foreign nationals accounted for 16.1 per cent of the total number of arrests, twice the rate of British natives.

Some regions of the UK are experiencing even more alarming rates of migrant crime, including in the City of London where two-thirds (66.9 per cent) of sex crime arrests were of foreign nationals and in Derbyshire, where 44.8 per cent of sex offence suspects were migrants.

Out of the 48 nationalities with a higher arrest rate than British citizens, Albanians, Afghans, Iraqis, Algerians and Somalians topped the crime league table.

The figures are likely to be substantially higher and more concerning if individuals with a migration background were taken into account.

The statistics were released amidst a controversy over the cover-up of Muslim grooming gangs in the UK, with the Labour government refusing to approve a new inquiry and the issue being repeatedly highlighted by Elon Musk.

Other European countries with higher foreign populations than the UK have experienced even worse outcomes thanks to enforced diversity, with over half of crimes in Germany being committed by migrants.

