Migration Leads To Terrorism, Says Hungary's Foreign Minister

Via Remix News,

Hungary’s foreign minister made the connection between mass immigration and terrorism while speaking in New York on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters.

“The Hungarian government is not willing to change its migration policy due to any kind of pressure, as the measures are effective, and keeping illegal immigrants out is the right way,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjártó .

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, reports Szijjártó’s comments came during a meeting on the fight against terrorism at the UN, writes Hungarian news outlet Hirado.

The threat of terrorism is greater than ever before, he said, with wars around the world and the resulting waves of migration largely contributing to the dangerous times we live in.

Notably, Hungary has not suffered any terror attacks in recent years, whereas countries that have welcomed mass immigration, such as Germany and France, have suffered from serious attacks for years. In both countries, investigators have also actively foiled a wide variety of attacks, with the vast majority perpetrated by Islamic extremists.

In fact, for the most recent half-year data from Germany, it was found that 99 percent of serious terror cases were perpetrated by radical Islamists.

There were 3,495 terrorist attacks in the world last year, Szijjártó underlined, also noting that Hungary sits on the frontline of illegal migration, with migrants often trying to force their way into the country, sometimes violently.

“Terrorism is usually one of the main reasons why people leave their homes. Migration waves provide an opportunity for people with bad intentions, including terrorists, to move freely and unhindered between different parts of the world,” he said.

Hungary has long pointed to neighboring Germany, and its acceptance of mass immigration, as the primary factor driving terrorism in the country.

Germans, in particular, appear to recognize the risk. A poll from 2023 found that 71.1 percent of respondents believed immigration from Muslim countries posed a security risk for Germany. Since then, Germany has been hit with a spate of such terror attacks.

