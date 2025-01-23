Milei Gives Blistering WEF Speech: Slams DEI, Says Woke Ideology "Cancer", And Calls For Limited Government

Argentina's President Javier Milei delivered a blockbuster speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, where he said that woke politics are a "cancer" on the world and must be eradicated to usher in a "new golden age" of freedom and prosperity.

"What once seemed like a global hegemony of the ‘woke’ left in politics, educational institutions, in the media, in supranational organizations or even in forums like Davos, has begun to crumble," said Milei, who took office in 2023.

The Argentinian politician says he's been forming alliances with other conservative figures and leaders.

"Over the course of this year, I have found allies in this fight for the cause of freedom in every corner of the world, from the amazing [tech billionaire] Elon Musk to that fierce Italian lady [Prime Minister] Giorgia Meloni, from [President Nayib] Bukele in El Salvador to Viktor Orban in Hungary," he said, adding "Slowly, an international alliance has been forming among all those nations who want to be free and believe in the ideas of liberty."

"Merit has been cast aside in favor of the doctrine of diversity," he continued, adding "Quotas are invented for every minority that politicians can come up with, which undermines the excellence of institutions."

Milei then said called out transgender men who adopt children to abuse. "They are pedophiles," he said.

Milei also said that if the West wants to "reclaim" its progress, "we have to drastically reduce the size of the state," adding "The function of the state must once again be limited to defending the right to life, liberty, & property."

Milei, who said that "the battle is not yet won," spoke days after US President Donald Trump's inauguration - after which Trump signed a slew of executive orders reversing woke policies from the Biden administration.

"Although hope has been rekindled, it is our moral duty and responsibility to dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism," he continued.

Libertarian Milei has been credited with revamping market confidence in Argentina’s downtrodden economy, implementing cuts to public sector spending and energy subsidies, among his policies. Inflation has also fallen from one of the world’s highest annual inflation rates of 289.4% in April to 117.8% in the year to December 2024, according to data from the country’s central bank. -CNBC

Last year Milei called on global leaders to reject socialism and instead embrace "free enterprise capitalism."

Watch the whole speech below via Rebel News.