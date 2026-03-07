Mind-Numbing Irony: US Asks Ukraine's Help To Shoot Down Iran's Shahed Drones In Gulf

In the ultimate irony of ironies, Financial Times is reporting US officials are discussing the purchase of Ukrainian-made drone interceptors to counter Iranian drones, which some analysts say have proven harder to stop than expected.

Patriot missile interceptors used by US allies cost more than $4 million each, while the Ukrainian systems are significantly cheaper and designed to defeat the same Shahed-type drones used by Russia.

Image source: Come Back Alive Foundation

Supplies are dwindling and costs are soaring, after approaching a full week in to Iran's retaliation on Gulf nations hosting American bases, given that Patriots have remained the interceptor of choice to defend Gulf cities as well as foreign bases, with a single Patriot interceptor possibly running over $13.5 million.

So Ukraine's experience in facing down Russia's significant aerial war over four years of conflict could provide for a cheaper alternative.

The Financial Times describes, citing sources familiar with the discussions, that "Ukrainian drone interceptors are proving they can take down Shaheds at a fraction of the cost."

However, officials have also stated that any export of Ukrainian systems would need Ukrainian government approval, even if assembled abroad.

This might prove a tall order given that Ukraine is already desperate to get more defense weaponry from the West, and in reality is the last country that can just spare some major weapons systems, or even parts and ammo.

The US has formally asked for Ukraine’s help to shoot down Iran’s Shahed drones, President Zelensky confirms.



The mind numbing irony. https://t.co/u2kgkipQu6 — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) March 5, 2026

But President Zelensky, who has clearly expressed concern that the globe's attention is fixed squarely on the Iran war, has affirmed he's in talks with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

"Ukraine’s expertise in intercepting Shahed drones is among the world’s most advanced," Zelensky has said. "Any cooperation must not compromise our own defenses."

Across the Gulf, there has remained a situation of steady Iranian missile and drone attacks on US Gulf allies. Below is a breakdown of overnight and Friday morning attacks, via Newsquawk:

Saudi Arabia • Intercepted ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, including strikes targeting the Prince Sultan Air Base and areas near Riyadh and Al-Kharj. Qatar • Intercepted a drone targeting Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military base in the region.

• Residents received emergency alerts instructing them to avoid open areas. UAE • Intercepted 9 ballistic missiles and 109 drones in a single day.

• Three drones fell inside the country.

• Since the war began: 3 killed and 112 injured in UAE attacks. Bahrain • Iranian drones were intercepted over Manama, with debris reportedly damaging buildings, including a hotel.

Broke: We need to arm Ukraine



Woke: We don’t need to arm Ukraine



Bespoke: We need Ukraine to arm us https://t.co/tc8NBa3Hpe — Martin Skold (@MartinSkold2) March 5, 2026

Meanwhile, this sarcastic observation sums up the awkward situation perfectly:

Broke: We need to arm Ukraine; Woke: We don’t need to arm Ukraine; Bespoke: We need Ukraine to arm us.