Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had a brief look of shock and confusion the moment when on Thursday President Biden introduced him before the NATO summit as Russian "President Putin".

In the embarrassing aftermath, which stunned the US Democratic political establishment at a moment questions were already intensifying over his mental fitness for office, Zelensky has been asked to comment on the uncomfortable moment. The Ukrainian leader as expected played down the flub, calling it a "mistake" which can now be forgotten and that he plans to move on from it.

"It’s a mistake. I think [the] United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," the Ukrainian president told reporters from Ireland on Saturday, where he's visiting Irish leader Simon Harris.

Immediately after calling Zelensky "Putin" - Biden corrected himself and looked humiliated, saying the Ukrainian leader was actually going to "beat" Putin.

But the moment overshadowed everything, including the rare Q&A the US president did later that night, which also didn't go so well (given the references Biden made to "Vice President Trump"...).

“Theater of the absurd,” a Russian reporter said after playing a clip of Biden calling the Ukrainian president by his wartime enemy’s name. —NBC

As for Zelensky downplaying the moment and wanting the world to move on... this is exactly what one might expect from a foreign leader who has been given tens of billions by Biden.

At the same time Ukraine has not looked favorably on a potential future Trump administration. Trump has at times said things which have outraged Kiev, such as promising to end the war within 24 hours by quickly getting each side to the negotiating table.

Trump has reportedly even floated a plan to withhold weapons from Kiev if it doesn't agree to quickly seek to negotiate toward ceasefire and peace. By and large Ukraine has sided with the Biden administration in looking upon Trump as somehow 'compromised' by the Kremlin, given also the past years of pushing 'Russiagate' narratives.