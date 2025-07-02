Monaco Tops Japan As The World's 'Oldest' Nation

Much of the Western, industrialized world is worrying about falling birth rates and aging societies.

While reaching 65 is still a privilege in most parts of the world, social security and welfare systems typically rely on a growing working-age population to support dependent groups (children and seniors).

When this balance shifts due to aging populations, countries face increased pressure on healthcare, pension systems, and economic productivity.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks countries by the share of their population aged 65 and over, along with their total numbers. The figures are estimates for 2025, made under the medium variant projection in the UN World Population Prospects (2024).

Ranked: Countries With the Most Seniors

Monaco has the highest share of older adults in its population, at 37%.

However, second-place Japan stands out with 30% of its population aged 65+, totaling nearly 37 million people.

On top of ranking second by percentage, it’s fourth by total senior population (after China, India and the U.S.).

Rank Country Share of Population,

65+ (2025) 65+ Population

(2025) Total Population

(2025) 1 🇲🇨 Monaco 36.8% 14.0K 38K 2 🇯🇵 Japan 30.0% 36.9M 123.1M 3 🇲🇶 Martinique 26.5% 90.0K 340K 4 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 25.3% 818.0K 3.2M 5 🇮🇹 Italy 25.1% 14.8M 59.1M 6 🇲🇸 Montserrat 25.0% 1.0K 4K 7 🇵🇹 Portugal 24.9% 2.6M 10.4M 8 🇬🇵 Guadeloupe 24.6% 92.0K 374K 9 🇬🇷 Greece 24.4% 2.4M 9.9M 10 🇫🇮 Finland 24.2% 1.4M 5.6M 11 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 23.8% 20.0K 84K 12 🇩🇪 Germany 23.7% 19.9M 84.1M 13 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 23.7% 1.8M 7.4M 14 🇭🇷 Croatia 23.6% 909.0K 3.8M 15 🇸🇲 San Marino 23.5% 8.0K 34K 16 🇧🇲 Bermuda 23.1% 15.0K 65K 17 🇷🇸 Serbia 23.1% 1.5M 6.7M 18 🇧🇦 Bosnia &

Herzegovina 22.9% 718.0K 3.1M 19 🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin

Islands 22.6% 19.0K 84K 20 🇫🇷 France 22.5% 15.0M 66.7M 21 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 22.5% 9.0K 40K 22 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 22.2% 1.5M 6.7M 23 🇸🇮 Slovenia 22.2% 470.0K 2.1M 24 🇱🇻 Latvia 22.2% 411.0K 1.9M 25 🇬🇬 Guernsey 21.9% 14.0K 64K 26 🇪🇪 Estonia 21.8% 293.0K 1.3M 27 🇪🇸 Spain 21.6% 10.4M 47.9M 28 🇨🇿 Czechia 21.2% 2.2M 10.6M 29 🇭🇺 Hungary 21.2% 2.0M 9.6M 30 🇩🇰 Denmark 21.1% 1.3M 6.0M 31 🇦🇹 Austria 21.1% 1.9M 9.1M 32 🇧🇪 Belgium 21.0% 2.5M 11.8M 33 🇸🇪 Sweden 20.9% 2.2M 10.7M 34 🇳🇱 Netherlands 20.9% 3.8M 18.3M 35 🇵🇱 Poland 20.8% 7.9M 38.1M 36 🇱🇹 Lithuania 20.7% 586.0K 2.8M

Japan’s demographic profile has long raised concerns over labor shortages and economic growth. Policymakers are responding with automation and immigration strategies to adapt.

Japan has been under the spotlight for its aging society, but it’s not the only one with a growing senior demographic. In fact, many European nations are also seeing a significant uptick in older adults.

Europe: The Oldest Content by Median Age

Of the 36 countries on this list, 28 are in Europe. They include Italy (25.1%), Germany (23.7%), and France (22.4%), all major European economic powerhouses.

This growing population of older adults reflects Europe’s low birth rates and increasing life expectancy. With a median age of 44, Europe faces unique challenges in sustaining its welfare and pension systems.

For example, many European countries already have some of the highest tax-to-GDP ratios, leaving little room for increased taxation to create more revenue room.

This demographic shift is also influencing political and economic priorities across the continent, including unrest over increasing retirement ages.

Small Territories, Big Senior Shares

Smaller territories like Monaco (36.8%), Martinique (26.5%), and Montserrat (25.0%) have disproportionately high senior shares.

These places often attract retirees or have low birth rates, skewing their demographic makeup.

While their overall populations are small, their needs for senior-focused healthcare and services are growing fast, which may force governments to shift priorities away from education, or other services for younger demographics.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Ranked: Cities With the Largest Working-Age Populations on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.