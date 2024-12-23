Montana Supreme Court Sides With 16 Kids, CO2 Can't Be Ignored

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Kids in Montana filed a lawsuit against state law based on environmental stress. They won.

Is Carbon Dioxide a Pollutant?

The Montana Supreme Court’s sided with 16 kids who filed a suit in 2020 claiming climate change caused them severe stress and anxiety.

Please consider Global Warming Can’t be Ignored, says Montana’s top court.

Montana’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents’ constitutional right to a clean environment by permitting oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming. The justices, in a 6-1 ruling, rejected the state’s argument that greenhouse gases released from Montana fossil fuel projects are minuscule on a global scale and reducing them would have no effect on climate change, likening it to asking: “If everyone else jumped off a bridge, would you do it too?” The plaintiffs can enforce their environmental rights “without requiring everyone else to stop jumping off bridges or adding fuel to the fire,” Chief Justice Mike McGrath wrote for the majority. “Otherwise the right to a clean and healthful environment is meaningless.” Going forward, Montana must “carefully assess the greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts of all future fossil fuel permits,” said Melissa Hornbein, an attorney with the Western Environmental Law Center and attorney for the plaintiffs. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state was still reviewing the decision, but warned of “perpetual lawsuits that will waste taxpayer dollars and drive up energy bills for hardworking Montanans.” “This decision does nothing more than declare open season on Montana’s all-of-the-above approach to energy,” he said, which promotes using both fossil fuels and renewables. Montana’s Constitution requires agencies to “maintain and improve” a clean environment. A law signed by Gianforte last year said environmental reviews may not consider climate impacts unless the federal government makes carbon dioxide a regulated pollutant. The Montana Supreme Court’s ruling found that law to be unconstitutional.

Montana contributes less than less than ½ of one percent of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Carbon dioxide is not a pollutant in the first place. It’s necessary for plant life and the entire food chain.

More Dependence on China

A huge irony in this madness is the push towards clean energy makes us more dependent on batteries.

Over 80 percent of the minerals needed for the batteries are mined or refined in China.

China is still building coal-fired plants for the electricity to refine the minerals. And the refining process itself is extremely messy.

Poisoning Austin’s Water

On December 5, I asked Dear Elon Musk, You Are Worth $333 Billion, Why Are You Poisoning Austin’s Water?

Musk is not a champion of the environment. And Tesla is a massive polluter.

Meanwhile …

November 21, 2014: China’s Puts Export Curbs on Minerals US Needs for Weapons and Technology

In a warning shot to the Trump administration, China tightens export controls on some dual-use minerals.

December 3, 2024: China Halts Rare Exports Used by US Technology Companies and the Military

The kids won a victory to delay natural gas production with pathetic legal challenges making us more dependent on China.

And the bottom line is more dependence on China and more pollution for their effort when the only byproduct of natural gas is carbon dioxide and water.

Congratulations!?