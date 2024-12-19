More ATACMS, Storm Shadow Missiles Launched At Russia As Putin Threatens 'Missile Duel' With US

The Kremlin on Thursday revealed that the day prior Ukraine's military launched six US-made long-range ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles against Russian territory.

The projectiles targeted the southern Rostov region, with Russia's military saying its anti-air defense systems were able to intercept all four ATACMS missiles and three of the four Storm Shadows.

Launch of an ATACMS, via Sky News

The statement further vowed a harsh response to the attacks, given this is at least third of fourth major wave of long-range attacks. Western missiles have been used perhaps half a dozen times or more against Russian territory at this point, only a month after Washington initially gave Kiev permission.

The ATACMS and Storm Shadow assault on Wednesday was accompanied by other conventional weapons as well. In the overall attack some targets, including an oil refinery, were struck:

Ukraine struck Russian territory with at least 13 missiles and 84 drones, triggering a fire at an oil refinery in the southern Rostov region that burned for hours, Russian officials said on Thursday. As Russia advances at the fastest pace since the start of the war in 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly tried to strike Russia's oil infrastructure - which funds a significant chunk of the Russian war economy.

"The actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western curators, will not go unanswered," the Russian defense ministry said in follow-up.

This retaliation could involve more hypersonic ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine, a threat which has been sounded more frequently of late, specifically more debilitating attacks on Ukraine's energy grid headed into the cold winter months.

On Thursday, during President Putin's year-end Q&A session with journalists, Putin warned that more Oreshnik missiles could be used, emphasizing that there is no defense against them.

'We should have a duel — Oreshnik v NATO missile defense over Kiev'



SUPERCUT: Putin's biggest statements during annual 4+ hour Q&A pic.twitter.com/M7FYwk4g7y — RT (@RT_com) December 19, 2024

"There is no chance of shooting down these Oreshnik missiles. Well, if those Western experts you mentioned think they can be shot down, we propose they - and those in the West and the United States who pay them for their analysis - conduct some kind of technological experiment, a high-tech duel of the 21st century," Putin explained to the press.

"Let them name some object, let's say, in Kyiv, concentrate all their air defence and missile defence forces there, and we will hit it with Oreshnik and see what happens. We are ready for such an experiment. Is the other side ready?" he posed.