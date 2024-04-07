More Cold War Era Treaties Collapse As Turkey Suspends EU Arms Limitation Deal

Via The Cradle

Turkey has followed suit with its NATO allies and Russia in suspending an arms treaty that imposed limitations on conventional military equipment in Europe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on April 4 to suspend Ankara's duties under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.

AFP/Getty Images

In November last year, Washington and NATO members withdrew from the European arms-limiting pact after Russia made the same move.

"The CFE Treaty was concluded at the end of the Cold War, when the formation of a new architecture of global and European security based on cooperation seemed possible, and appropriate attempts were made," Russia's foreign ministry said, adding, "Even the formal preservation of the CFE Treaty has become unacceptable from the point of view of Russia’s fundamental security interests."

The move by Ankara signals warming ties between Turkiye and the US before a planned meeting between Erdogan and US President Joe Biden in Washington next month.

Diplomacy between the US and Turkey has improved significantly since Ankara approved Sweden's NATO entry, ending a more than 20-month wait period. This move by Turkey also saw the US sign off on a $23 billion sale of F-16 warplanes, missiles, and bombs.

"I think this is a moment of significant momentum for the U.S.-Turkey partnership," U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said in February during a trip to Turkey following Sweden’s acceptance.

However, some NATO allies remain divided over issues including Turkey’s purchase of advanced Russian missile defense systems, as well as the US support for the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG), an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), both of whom Turkiye considers terrorist organizations.