Against Russia Forever: UK, Ukraine Leaders Sign 'Landmark' 100-Year Pact

Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Keiv on Thursday where he announced a "historic" 100-year partnership with Ukraine, committing the United Kingdom to supporting the country "beyond this terrible war" and into a future so that it can be "free and thriving again".

He said while meeting with President Zelensky that "right now Putin shows no signs of wanting to stop" his "unrelenting aggression" and that the unprecedented agreement reflects the "huge affection between our two nations."

British PM Keir Starmer is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv Thursday, Getty Images.

Interestingly, an inbound Russian drone attack triggered anti-aircraft fire while Starmer and Zelensky were in the middle of talks, but no casualties or damage resulted.

The hugely symbolic 100-year agreement, which clearly sends a message to the Kremlin, commits a whopping £3 billion of British support each year, to be continued indefinitely, according to The Guardian.

According to more of what's been outlined as part of the long-term agreement:

Under the agreement, London and Kyiv pledged to “deepen defence cooperation” and boost Ukraine’s defence industry, recognizing it as a "future NATO ally". Starmer said his government would also deliver a "mobile air defence system" and bolster maritime cooperation through new security frameworks in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea and Sea of Azov. Various treaties that are part of the 100-year agreement are expected to be introduced to the United Kingdom Parliament in the coming weeks.

Further, Starmer described that the British military will increase training for Ukrainian soldiers as well as send 150 artillery barrels made by Sheffield Forgemasters, part of rejuvenating the historic company's national defense production.

Already there has long been a UK training program from Ukrainian troops on British soil, and London has from the start of the war been among the most hawkish European capitals supporting Kiev and leading anti-Russian measures.

Starmer further said that the 100-year partnership agreement will take relations to the next level. "The power of our long-term friendships cannot be underestimated," he said.

War with Russia forever? the signing of an astounding century-long pact...

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have signed a historic '100 Year Partnership' agreement in Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/4k6qxjhHcE — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 16, 2025

"Supporting Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s barbaric invasion and rebuild a prosperous, sovereign future is vital to this government’s foundation of security and our plan for change," the prime minister added.

This appears to be a continuation of some European leaders' policy of 'Trump-proofing' future support to Ukraine, amid fears that the US president-elect could press Kiev into a 'bad deal'. But it will also serve to provoke antagonism between Russia and the West for a long time to come.