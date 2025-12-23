More Ukrainian Strikes On Russian Energy Sector Amid Ongoing Pressure For Zelensky To Make Concessions

Ukraine is desperately hitting back at Russia's energy sector at a moment it remains under immense pressure from Washington to make serious concessions which might lead to achieving a peace deal.

Overnight drone attacks attempted to inflict damage on the Stavrolen petrochemical plant in southwestern Russia. The operation appeared at least somewhat successful amid reports of fires at the site, and as Russia confirmed attempts to intercept inbound drones.

Ukrainian drones attempted to attack the energy targets in the town of Budyonnovsk, triggering air defenses, with the regional governor confirming "There are fires in the industrial zone" and that "Emergency services are on site" - however thankfully that there were no casualties or damage to surrounding homes. Unverified videos widely circulating online do show large flames in the sky from the direction of the plant.

These Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil and energy sites have slowed compared to their high tempo of a month ago and prior.

This could in part be because every time Ukraine hits Russian territory with a significant or damaging attack, Russia's military comes back harder with large-scale retaliation on Ukraine's own critical infrastructure.

Ukrainian strikes hit the "Stavrolen" petro-chemical plant located Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, southern Russia.



Early Tuesday witnessed another huge Russian aerial attack across Ukraine which reportedly killed three people and plunged who regions into darkness. Local media details, "Explosions were reported across multiple regions, including Rivne and the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the far west, with hits recorded in the towns of Burshtyn and Rohatyn. The blasts were also heard near Cherkasy, as well as in Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions."

BBC related President Zelensky's description of the fresh attack as follows:

Russia carried out a "massive" overnight attack on several Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, a day after he warned of strikes over the Christmas period. At least three people were killed, according to Ukrainian officials, including a four-year-old child, while energy infrastructure was also targeted, leaving several regions without power. Russia launched 635 drones and 38 missiles, Ukraine's air force said, adding that 621 of them were downed. Zelensky said "people simply want to be with their families, at home, and safe" in the run-up to Christmas, and said the strikes sent "an extremely clear signal about Russia's priorities" despite ongoing peace talks.

Damaged home from Russia's fresh assault which spanned several cities and regions of Ukraine: