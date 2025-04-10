Moscow Dragging Beijing Into Ukraine War By 'Systematic' Recruitment, Zelensky Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues trying to put pressure on China and make the case to Western allies that there's an international 'axis' attacking Ukraine under Russian leadership.

In Wednesday statements Zelensky accused Moscow of dragging China into the war, after a pair of Chinese nationals were captured fighting with Russian forces in Donetsk. The Ukrainian leader further charged that Beijing knew all along that at least dozens of its citizens were recruited to fight for Moscow.

"Such an overt involvement of Chinese citizens in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine is a deliberate step towards expanding the war," he told reporters. "This is yet another indication that Moscow simply needs to drag out the fighting."

Ukrainian presidency's office/AFP

"The ‘Chinese’ issue is serious," Zelensky said. "There are 155 people with names and passport details who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine."

These comments claim after earlier the same day China's foreign ministry rejected any involvement. A statement stressed that the Chinese government always tells its citizens to avoid all conflict zones.

However, Zelensky still alleged of Moscow and China's role in the scheme, "It is clear how they recruit them. One of the schemes is through social media, in particular TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where Russians distribute commercials." He then said provocatively, "Beijing is aware of this."

The Ukrainian government has since shared a document with AFP and other international media which lists information on 168 Chinese citizens allegedly recruited by Russia. Beijing has said it is investigating the matter of any of its citizens fighting in Ukraine, and is looking into the pair who are in Ukrainian custody.

"It is obvious that these are not isolated cases, but systemic Russian work, in particular, on the territory and in the jurisdiction of China, to recruit citizens of this state for war," Zelensky additionally said on social media.

Despite Zelensky trying to get Washington's attention on this, the White House response has remained muted.

National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes has only said that the US administration is still trying to confirm the information.

"However, if the Chinese government is allowing their citizens to fight on behalf of the Russia government, this would be a concerning escalation and the U.S. will consider options moving forward," he said.

The first two captured Chinese citizens. Today, investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine spoke with them. We are working to establish all the facts regarding the involvement of these and other Chinese citizens being part of the Russian occupation army. Ukrainian… pic.twitter.com/PkBpBjI2Qm — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 9, 2025

North Korea has also been involved in sending troops, and this is much better documented, given Pyongyang may have sent some 10,000. These have been mostly active in Russia's Kursk region.

Iran too is involved in the conflict, but only through supplying drones and possible missiles. The Kremlin has even allowed an Iranian drone factory to be set up on Russian soil amid deepening defense cooperation.