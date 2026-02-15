Moscow Repels Another Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Attack, Flights Briefly Grounded

Russian officials are describing a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack targeting the capital of Moscow on Sunday. While not the first time, such aerial assaults so deep in Russian territory have remained somewhat rare.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday afternoon that Russian air defenses intercepted 13 drones headed for the capital, as regional officials reported a sweeping wave of UAV attacks across western Russia - including hundreds of UAVs in total.

Standard Ukrainian drone, via the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In mid-afternoon local time, Sobyanin announced that a drone approaching Moscow had been shot down. Within an hour later he described that air defenses had destroyed a total of 13 UAVs targeting the capital area. Emergency crews were dispatched to sites where debris fell, he detailed in the aftermath.

State-aligned outlet RIA Novosti reported that Domodedovo airport briefly halted arrivals and departures amid the threat before operations resumed.

The past year has seen increasing delays and stoppages at major aviation hubs across the Moscow region, leading to frequent delays and flight cancelations, also as frustration among Russian travelers grows.

In the border area Bryansk Oblast, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz described the region had been under sustained drone assault since early morning. He said 120 UAVs had been downed over the territory.

As for details of the assault on southern Russia - which has become almost a nightly reality - Russia's Defense Ministry stated that in the morning hours, air defenses intercepted 102 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Bryansk, Kaluga, and Tula oblasts, as well as over the Moscow region - including three allegedly flying toward the capital.

Repeat drone attacks on Moscow could result in the Russian military upping its own attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which will leave Kyiv Oblast further without power, after already being subject to rolling blackouts.

Ukrainian drones are active in the Moscow region, Russian air defense is operating. As of this morning, already 100+ UAVs have been spotted and reported in Moscow region territory. pic.twitter.com/4wjbM2Tx87 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 15, 2026

Winter has hit hard in Ukraine, given that in many places there have been subzero temperatures, and amid persisting power and gas outages. Some locales have even experienced water outages, creating dire humanitarian circumstances.