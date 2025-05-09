Moscow's Victory Day Held Without Incident As Ukrainian Drone Attacks Cease

The days leading up to Russia's Friday Victory Day celebrations witnessed record levels of drone attacks from Ukraine, but Friday observances, which has included dozens of world leaders on hand for the customary a massive military parade through Red Square - went off without a hitch. Chinese and North Korean military delegations and officials were also present.

Ukraine appears to be respecting President Putin's unilaterally declared three-day truce in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of WW2, and this is seen in the fact that there have been no reports of inbound drones threatening Moscow.

Victory Day on Friday, via Associated Press

A total of 29 foreign leaders attended the celebrations, despite the last 48 hours of intermittent airport delays and flight pauses due to prior drone threats. The leaders of China, Brazil, Egypt, Slovakia, Serbia, and Uzbekistan have taken part with discussions led by Putin - and joint statements with Xi has been a particular focus.

Also, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in Moscow for his first visit in 15 years. He has offered Russia wide-ranging cooperation on nuclear energy, defense and space, the Kremlin confirmed Friday.

"In addition, the countries are currently actively working to launch joint projects in the fields of AI, medicine, industry, and mining," a Kremlin statement said. Lula told Putin, "My visit today is aimed at strengthening the building of our strategic partnership."

Chinese and North Korean military delegations were part of Friday's events - which is somewhat unprecedented in terms of numbers and visibility. Putin also met with North Korean officers:

The new world:



China’s🇨🇳 Honour Guard of the People’s Liberation Army marches on Red Square for Russia’s🇷🇺 Victory Day Parade



US-UK-EU media channels and textbooks won’t tell you that China lost 20 million people in the fight against Imperial Japan https://t.co/qlxwpoAwWi pic.twitter.com/Cf9O2fvKfm — Going Underground (@GUnderground_TV) May 9, 2025

"We’re interested in discussing military, space, scientific, economic, educational and above all energy," Lula added.

Watch: compilation of key moments from Victory Day events on Friday, via RT:

Best moments from the Victory Day parade in Moscow.



I was honored to witness the parade in person today, but for those watching from abroad, hope this footage makes you feel a fraction of the emotions that pass through the heart of every Russian on May 9.



Happy Victory Day! pic.twitter.com/0jWFov7FhM — Margarita Simonyan (@M_Simonyan) May 9, 2025

One news source which focuses on Russia and is based in Amsterdam detailed that Russia implemented tight security controls for the civic holiday nationwide, but affirmed no major security events or disruptions:

Beyond the main event on Red Square, capitals of Russia’s regions and ethnic republics — and even small villages — held military parades and air shows, while civilians marched in Immortal Regiment processions for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Commemorations were held amid heightened security measures over fears of possible sabotage attacks. Mobile internet shutdowns were recorded in at least 31 Russian regions since Thursday evening, and spectators had to pass through metal detectors and undergo thorough searches to access closed-off celebration areas. Though no major security incidents were reported Friday, the fighting in Ukraine still loomed over the day’s events, even as far away from the front lines as Siberia and the Far East.

So there has not been a full ceasefire along the front lines, and yet Kiev refrained from sending drones or missiles across the border.

Happy Victory Day!



The legacy of our fathers and grandfathers lives on in our hearts.



We remember that if the enemy refuses to surrender, it must be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/KfPQEx1MsO — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 9, 2025

Commemoration events took place in every region of Russia, and across Siberia and the East. For example, the republic of Sakha, Aysen Nikolaev, declared while overseeing victory parades...

"[Today] the fight against fascism has united all Russians around our national leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. Eleven of the bravest sons of Yakutia were awarded the title of Hero of Russia and thousands were awarded [other] high state awards [for serving in Ukraine]," said Nikolaev.

President Trump earlier said that these small windows of ceasefire were promising, and he wants Putin to sign on to a fuller 30-day ceasefire, while also dangling the possibility of reducing or removing anti-Russian sanctions.