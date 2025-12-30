Amid Economic Crisis, Mossad-Affiliated X Account Encourages Further Protests In Iran

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

A Farsi-language X account claiming to represent Israel’s Mossad encouraged protests in Iran on Monday and suggested that the Israeli spy agency has operatives involved in demonstrations on the ground.

"Let’s come out to the streets together. The time has come. We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field as well," the account, which Israeli media is treating as an official mouthpiece for the Mossad, said in Farsi.

Protesters demonstrate against poor economic conditions in Tehran on December 29, 2025. Source: Fars News Agency/ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect

The protests in Iran were sparked by surging inflation, a collapsing currency, and an overall worsening economic situation in the country, which is under heavy US sanctions.

Amid the demonstrations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted the resignation of the head of Iran’s central bank.

"The livelihood of the people is my daily concern. We have fundamental actions on the agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and preserve the purchasing power of the people," Pezeshkian wrote on X on Monday.

"I have tasked the Minister of the Interior to hear the legitimate demands of the protesters through dialogue with their representatives, so that the government can act with all its might to resolve problems and respond responsibly," the Iranian president added.

US and Israeli officials have jumped on the protests to push their agenda against the Iranian government. "The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long," US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said on X.

Videos shared online show students at Tehran University chanting "Death to the dictator" as security forces withdrew while protesters moved toward the campus main gate. pic.twitter.com/lT41B1sfjx — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) December 30, 2025

"We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war," Waltz added.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet posted a video to social media urging Iranians to "rise up."

Machine translated version of Mossad post from the Farsi original...

The US and Israeli encouragement of the protests in Iran comes as President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are plotting another war against the country.

While hosting Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said on Monday that he would support Israeli attacks on Iran if Tehran "continues" its missile program.