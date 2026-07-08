Most Americans Don't Believe NATO Would Assist If The Country Were Attacked

Via The Libertarian Institute

Most Americans do not believe that European members of the North Atlantic Alliance would come to the United States' aid if attacked.

Politico reported that a NATO poll found that just 43% of Americans believe the bloc would assist the US if needed. While Politico was unable to view survey results from previous years, a NATO official said that American confidence in the bloc was down about eight percent.

via Associated Press

The foundation of NATO is Article 5 of the bloc’s charter. Article 5 is viewed as a mutual defense pact that calls on each member to come to the aid of any state that is attacked.

In recent years, Americans have begun to question the United States' membership in the bloc. Americans have long pointed to the US footing the majority of the alliance's military spending.

The drift away from supporting NATO intensified when the bloc backed Ukraine in the war against Russia. Many Americans argued that NATO providing billions of dollars of assistance to non-member Ukraine unnecessarily created tensions with Russia.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently criticized the alliance over Europe's lack of assistance in the war against Iran:

President Donald Trump declined Tuesday to say whether he plans to announce additional US troop reductions in Europe, telling reporters, "we’re going to see," during a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. “Well, we’re going to see,” Trump said when asked whether he is likely to announce further drawdowns of US forces in Europe. The US president also renewed his criticism of NATO, suggesting he had considered skipping the summit altogether.

Trump is meeting other NATO leaders in Turkey this week, where he is expected to push member states to increase military spending.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We’ve invested trillions of dollars in NATO. Why? To protect European countries and others... You would think that they'd be very willing to do something to help us, and they really weren't... I've long said that we help them, but I'm not sure that they'd be… pic.twitter.com/YF7UCfIpo2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 7, 2026

Ahead of the summit, NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker downplayed the tensions between Washington and the bloc as growing pains. "The target is that Europe takes over the conventional defense of the European continent. We’re not going away, we’re just doing less." He added, "I see these as just the challenges that we’ve worked through before."