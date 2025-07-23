Most Dangerous City In Germany Is The One With The Most Migrants

Via Remix News,

The highest crime rate of any German city is Bremen, and it just so happens that this city state also has the highest share of residents with an immigration background, at least compared to other states.

“Data from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) now show that, relative to population, no major German city has a higher crime rate. 15,424 crimes per 100,000 inhabitants are the highest, ahead of Frankfurt am Main (14,600) and Berlin (14,252),” writes Weser Kurier.

The Free Democrats (FDP) recently labeled the city the “most dangerous city in Germany.”

Bremen clearly ranks first in terms of robberies, with 194 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In second place is Frankfurt am Main with 14,600 registered crimes per 100,000 inhabitants. Frankfurt was in first place last year.



In third is Berlin with 14,252 registered crimes per 100,000 inhabitants.

Bremen also tops the charts with theft statistics, with shoplifting and theft from vehicles also extremely high.



However, it should be noted that all of this data is for 2024, and already Bremen is seeing a decrease in some crimes this year, including a 20 percent drop in robbery so far in 2025. Critics also contend that Bremen’s crime rate, while still extremely high, is not actually the highest due to a backlog of cases being included in the 2024 statistics. Even if that backlog is removed, Bremen remains at the top of the list for a broad range of crimes.

No matter which way the data is analyzed, the share of migrants involved in crimes in Bremen still remains incredibly high.

In fact, non-German suspects are responsible for 73 percent of all crime in Bremen in 2024, compared to 57 percent in 2023.

As Buten an Binnen notes:

“Young men from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, and Syria stand out as suspected perpetrators. This group of people continues to be kept in mind, and many of the perpetrators have been imprisoned.”

What all Germany’s cities with the highest crime rates have in common is that they all have the highest shares of migrants in the country.

According to bpb, “the proportion of migrants in Bremen is very high, at 45.1 percent of the population. This makes Bremen the most migrant of all German states.”

Berlin and Bremen are unique in Germany, as they are both states and cities. However, among cities, Bremen still tops the list of one of the cities with the most foreigners as a percentage of the population, in close competition with Frankfurt.

There may be arguments that Bremen, Berlin, and Frankfurt are dangerous merely because they are cities. However, in Germany, there are some useful reference points. For example, Bremen and Dresden have nearly the same population size of around 500,000 people. Meanwhile, Dresden only features residents with a migrant background, numbering only 10 to 12 percent. The crime rate is drastically lower in Dresden, despite Dresden being in the much poorer eastern part of Germany.

