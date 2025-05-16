print-icon
Is This The Most Honest Interview Ever?

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Could this be the most up front and honest interview ever conducted?

GB News reporter Patrick Christys went to Calais, the French port where migrants camp out waiting to jump into boats and cross the English Channel to illegally arrive in Britain.

He encountered one future surgeon or astronaut who told him “In England they will give me money, you can help me with anything I need.”

Ok, yeah that’s true of the government, which currently literally gives these people debit cards and houses them in luxury hotels before providing benefits to help them buy houses.

When Christys asked why the people of Britain should give him money for a house, (we think) he replied “just give it to me.”

Christys’ expressions say it all. He’s all of us in this moment.

Here’s an extended version of the report from Christys:

Would this guy pass Kier Starmer’s “you must speak fluent English” test?

Starmer has pivoted to this sudden “control the borders” stance because he knows he is finished politically if he doesn’t do something following massive gains for Reform UK in local elections and opinion polls.

He’s now posting stuff like this every day…

He’s framing it in a way to solely blame the Conservative Party, despite the fact that mass immigration started under successive Labour governments and ballooned out of control under the Tories while Labour refused to oppose it as a central policy.

Stamer himself openly spoke out in support of open borders for years.

Until he does something meaningful to close the border and stop all mass migration, his words mean nothing.

