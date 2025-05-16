Is This The Most Honest Interview Ever?

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Could this be the most up front and honest interview ever conducted?

GB News reporter Patrick Christys went to Calais, the French port where migrants camp out waiting to jump into boats and cross the English Channel to illegally arrive in Britain.

He encountered one future surgeon or astronaut who told him “In England they will give me money, you can help me with anything I need.”

Illegal alien: "Anything I need, give me" pic.twitter.com/Ye4rKR0FtP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2025

Ok, yeah that’s true of the government, which currently literally gives these people debit cards and houses them in luxury hotels before providing benefits to help them buy houses.

When Christys asked why the people of Britain should give him money for a house, (we think) he replied “just give it to me.”

Christys’ expressions say it all. He’s all of us in this moment.

Here’s an extended version of the report from Christys:

He speaks almost no English. The only words he knows are “give me.” That sums up the whole problem. https://t.co/qDNMNJGfHC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 14, 2025

That’s literally all of them. They’re not here to improve our countries, they’re here to exploit them. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 14, 2025

Imagine thinking you can just show up in a new country and get everything for free! I believe the term for this is “GIMMIGRANT”! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) May 14, 2025

Send him back until he learns "please" in English, at least! — C.F. Dalton (His Lordship/His Majesty) (@cfdalton1) May 14, 2025

This is your country's immigration policy in 1 video — _RN03xx_ (@_RN03xx_) May 15, 2025

He could be a Harvard professor the way he so clearly boiled down the leftist argument. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) May 14, 2025

Would this guy pass Kier Starmer’s “you must speak fluent English” test?

Starmer has pivoted to this sudden “control the borders” stance because he knows he is finished politically if he doesn’t do something following massive gains for Reform UK in local elections and opinion polls.

46% of the UK population want migration at less than zero or zero. Only 5% support migration at current levels.



Despite relentless 'diversity is our greatest strength' social engineering, we've won the argument.



Time to implement the will of the people. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 15, 2025

He’s now posting stuff like this every day…

Starmer's daily "I'm against illegal immigrants now, honest" post drops. https://t.co/FDENRy21Ht — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 15, 2025

Settlement in the UK is a privilege that is earned, not a right. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 13, 2025

I know you're angry about immigration. I get it.



Mark my words: I will take back control of our borders.



That means cutting migration, ending the use of asylum hotels, and ramping up our efforts to stop small boat crossings.



We will smash the people smuggling gangs at source. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 14, 2025

He’s framing it in a way to solely blame the Conservative Party, despite the fact that mass immigration started under successive Labour governments and ballooned out of control under the Tories while Labour refused to oppose it as a central policy.

The Tories lost control of our borders.



My Labour government is going further than ever to tackle illegal immigration at its source.



And Nigel Farage voted against it. pic.twitter.com/BhOdJBTfm9 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 14, 2025

Stamer himself openly spoke out in support of open borders for years.

Starmer is a hypocrite who believes in open borders.



Here he is making the case for freedom of movement just a few years ago.



Nobody believes a word he says. pic.twitter.com/D2JBUxT740 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 12, 2025

Until he does something meaningful to close the border and stop all mass migration, his words mean nothing.

Having immigration fall from 1 million a year to half a million a year isn't 'controlling immigration'. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 12, 2025

You called this rhetoric dangerous and far-right, Keir. Now you’re parroting it to save your polling. This isn’t leadership, it’s cowardice in a suit. You haven’t taken back control, you’ve just handed in your spine for a focus group script. — Peter Malcolm (@pmal5098) May 13, 2025

Where was this 5 years ago? — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) May 14, 2025

* * *

