The Most Important 4-Minutes On America's Middle East Wars We Have Ever Heard

Economist Jeffrey Sachs strikes again... this time by dropping truth bombs at Saturday's Antalya Diplomacy Forum — an annual conference on international diplomacy held in Antalya, Turkey. Sachs is also director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and has been an adviser to the United Nations for decades.

Below is a clip from his mainstage speech, which is the most important four-minute commentary on the Middle East we have heard in a long time. He told the audience while discussing regime change in Syria and America's legacy in the region to look up the CIA's 'Operation Timber Sycamore' while pointing out that "This region (the Middle East) has been manipulated by Britain, France and the US for 100 years since the Treaty of Versailles."

"It will not have safety or peace until the U.S. is out of this region. If you think your big friend U.S. is gonna do your bidding and help you get your way," Sachs asserted. "Empires divide to rule. They’re not doing the bidding of Syria, Türkiye… You are calling the US to balance Iran… This is gonna work out well? It’s not gonna work out well." Sitting in a large room of foreign ministers and defense ministers from across the world, he held nothing back, destroying the NeoCon roots of contemporary US foreign policy and the recent disasters left in its wake. Watch: