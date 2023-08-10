Most World Leaders Earn Poor Approval Scores In 2023

Out of the 22 world leaders included in a release by Morning Consult, only six can currently claim positive net approval ratings - meaning that more people in their country approve of them than disapprove.

Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that the exceptions are Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Anthony Albanese and Giorgia Meloni of India, Australia and Italy, respectively, as well as the presidents of Mexico, Switzerland and Brazil, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Alain Berset and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

As the COVID-19 crisis dragged on in 2020 and 2021, world leaders' approval ratings mostly decreased or stagnated at low levels.

As global crises deepened with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, they have not yet recovered for most countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron's score was among the worst in the ranking as protest in France about the raising of the retirement age quelled even more discontent.

Other politicians faring very poorly were Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl.