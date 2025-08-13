MP Warns That UK Faces "An Invasion On Our Culture" By "Medieval" Muslim Men

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Reform UK Member of Parliament Sarah Pochin has urged that Britain is facing a full on invasion from Muslim men who hold “medieval” views and that it isn’t surprising that British men are forming vigilante groups in preparation.

Appearing on Talk TV, Pochin warned “it’s no wonder that we’re now hearing about groups of concerned British men mobilizing themselves into guardian angel style street patrols.”

“The inconvenient truth for the left is that the culture of men from predominantly Muslim countries like Afghanistan is one that holds a medieval view of women’s rights,” Pochin further asserted.

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin says illegal migrant men coming from Muslim cultures have a "medieval view" of women.



"This is an invasion on our culture!"@SarahForRuncorn pic.twitter.com/onEo3Pr3n7 — Talk (@TalkTV) August 11, 2025

She added, that “Women are at risk of sexual assault and rape from these men.”

“Hundreds of young men who arrive in this country, housed in our communities, who undoubtedly become sexually frustrated, have a warped view of their right to sexually assault women,” the MP emphasised.

Pochin praised “street patrols out there to protect their daughters, their girlfriends, their wives, even their mothers.”

“And why wouldn’t they be when we hear that these illegal migrants are loitering around schools, around parks, men with deplorable attitudes towards women,” she further declared.

The MP also slammed leftists who appear more concerned with protesting outside parliament every weekend about Palestine, at a cost of millions to the British taxpayer, when there is rampant social breakdown stemming from mass migration at home.

Pochin’s comments come as it is revealed that the UK has seen nearly 50,000 migrants cross the English Channel in small boats since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister on July 5, 2024.

🔺 Number of small boat crossings since Starmer became Prime Minister expected to hit 50,000 on Tuesday.



Read the full story ⬇️https://t.co/M0c1zbkbB2 pic.twitter.com/yY1TYJWf3v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2025

This figure, reached in just 401 days, marks a significantly faster rate of crossings compared to Starmer’s predecessors, with Rishi Sunak taking 603 days and Boris Johnson 1,066 days to hit the same threshold.

The numbers of crossings are up by almost 50 percent on last year.

'Just this morning we've had 220 that have arrived in Dover, with three small boats currently out in the Channel with at least 150 people heading towards the UK.'



GB News' Mark White reacts to the 'sobering' migrant figures as numbers hit 50,000 so far this year. pic.twitter.com/e5EuRqBFzz — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 12, 2025

The surge has fueled criticism of Labour’s immigration policies, particularly Starmer’s pledge to “smash the gangs” behind the crossings, which critics argue has failed to deter the unprecedented influx.

Is this before or after the four star hotel stays and loaded debit cards? https://t.co/gkTmck2WD8 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 11, 2025

The Labour government has faced intense scrutiny, with Conservative figures like Kemi Badenoch and Chris Philp accusing it of “surrendering” UK borders by scrapping the Rwanda deportation plan, which they claim acted as a deterrent.

🚨NEWS: More than 50,000 illegal migrants have entered Britain since Keir Starmer took over as prime Minister



He's not stopping the boats is he?

He lied to everyone didn't he? pic.twitter.com/lq4vUyPBJ7 — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) August 12, 2025

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader, has also slammed Starmer’s “weak” leadership, predicting the crossings would continue unabated and labelling the situation a “national emergency.”

BREAKING NEWS



Illegal migrants can be heard shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they invade our country.



These men will now be free to roam our streets thanks to Keir Starmer.



This is a national security emergency. pic.twitter.com/PA60AILbRs — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 10, 2025

As I predicted 5 years ago, unless we deport illegal migrants the invasion will be huge.



50,000 since our weak Prime Minister took office and there is no sign of it stopping. pic.twitter.com/BUVdb2l7xH — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Labour defends its approach, pointing to a new “one in, one out” deal with France to return some migrants and increased efforts to tackle smuggling gangs. However, public discontent has grown, with protests against asylum seeker accommodations in hotels, and Badenoch suggesting “camps” as an alternative, citing community safety concerns.

👀 https://t.co/3arNkknuq9 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 12, 2025

The Home Office insists it is making progress, but the record-breaking numbers—nearly 20,000 in the first half of 2025 alone—suggest otherwise.

