More alleged Russian-linked 'mystery drone' hysteria, as Munich airport became the latest major European hub to temporarily halt all operations after UAVs of unknown origin were spotted.

A German police spokesperson told AFP that several people said they spotted drones around the airport at about 19:30 GMT on Thursday. Both main runways were then closed for an hour as authorities investigated the potential breach of highly restricted airspace.

Image source: Munich Airport website

Airports in Denmark, Norway and Poland have recently faced brief shutdowns at a moment EU leaders are pointing the finger at Russia, alleging that it is conducting sabotage operations in Europe's airspace.

However, in none of these incidents has their been any confirmation the drones were linked to Russia, its intelligence services, or Russia-linked actors. In some instances local media reports have said police have considered that it could be 'hoaxes' afflicting airports.

Still, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Friday the Munich airport closure was a "wake-up call" at a moment such disruptions have happened across Europe.

"The race between the threat from drones and the defense against drones is becoming more and more difficult," he said, and called for "more financing and research" on the issue.

European officials have been seizing on the whole mystery drones phenomena to call for greater defense spending, and a collective EU 'drone wall' to protect from Russian aerial incursions.

As for Munich airport, all flights resumed as from from 5am Friday morning, and the pause resulted in at least 19 Lufthansa flights having to be canceled or rerouted.

The drone incidents could be a false flag, blamed on Russia as a provocation. Or, it could be a ploy to garner public support for a civilian drone ban. They may represent a precursor to a larger event or "attack" designed to increase tensions between Russia and Europe.

🚨🇪🇺 The Mystery Drones continue to create havoc all over Europe



The same Drones that no Country is able to say what they are, where they come from or who belong too just shut down Munich Airport in Germany pic.twitter.com/szTxuXf1g0 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 3, 2025

European military bases are equipped with drone triangulation technology as part of their counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) defenses.

The idea that several drones could survey these bases without being identified or tracked is difficult to believe, though this has been claimed of late.