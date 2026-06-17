Musk Supports Nuremberg-Style Trials After UK Rape-Gang Inquiry Release

Via Remix News,

After Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe released the Rape Gang Inquiry Report, which documented the systemic rape and often torture of up to 250,000 young British girls at the hands of predominately Muslim rape gangs, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk agreed with calls for Nuremberg-style trials for the perpetrators and those who enabled the heinous attacks.

One post calling for Nuremberg Trials in connection to the rape gang inquiry and executions for those who were responsible, also received a one-word response from Musk, who stated: “Yes.”

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2026

An excerpt from the report reads:

“The incidents of criminal activities listed in this report are drawn from court records, official and unofficial inquiries across the country, and witness testimony provided to the Inquiry. They confirm that this was never a series of isolated local failures. It was a coordinated, nationwide pattern of organised child sexual exploitation that repeated in town after town, city after city, from the far north to the south coast. The same ethnic and religious profile of the perpetrators was documented throughout almost all of the witnesses who contacted the Inquiry.”

The politicians who turned a blind eye to the Rape of Britain must go to prison pic.twitter.com/JFfHZSwiDc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2026

The report further states that “the scale of the rape gang phenomenon is endemic across the entirety of Britain.”

The report cites the figure of 250,000 raped across Britain, which comes from a statement in the House of Lords by Lord Pearson of Rannoch on May 14, 2019:

“Do the Government accept that if we extrapolate nationally the Jay report on Rotherham and other reports from Telford and Oxford, there appear to have been upwards of 250,000 young white girls raped in this century, very largely by Muslim men, usually several times a day for years?”

He added that this number “is probably an underestimate.”

The report found that this number can now be supported through the data collected in the report, which scaled the data from the most thoroughly and well-documented inquiries.

The report cites:

“Rotherham (Jay Report, 2014): At least 1,400 girls abused between 1997 and 2013, with some updated estimates exceeding this. Perpetrators were overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim men.” “Telford Inquiry (2022): More than 1,000 children (predominantly girls) over decades, again with the same perpetrator profile.”

List of heinous crimes

The report makes for difficult reading. It found that the victims were typically between eight to 12 years old.

Children were forced to have sex with dogs and beaten with bats, which were then inserted into them anally and vaginally.

In one case, a little girl’s tongue was nailed to the wall so she could not move while she was being raped by multiple men.

It was also found that police were warning rapists that they were being reported in order to threaten the victims into stopping their reports. In other instances, police participated in the gang rapes themselves.

One girl was raped by between 30 to 80 men, most of whom were never charged by British authorities.

In another case, a little girl was told: “If you don’t come back, I’m going to rape your little sister instead.”

When one mother tried to call for help, a British police officer told her: “You should be happy your daughter is experiencing a different culture.” He then hung up on her.

Another girl was blinded by acid while trying to escape one of the rape gangs.

Widespread torture and rape across the country

The report also noted the widespread nature of the mass gang rapes, both geographically and temporally:

“Grooming gangs operate in 149 Local Authority Districts with victims numbering in the hundreds of thousands,” according to the report. “The grooming gang model has been confirmed in dozens of towns and cities. Our independent Inquiry, led by Rupert Lowe MP, has heard evidence demonstrating coordinated operations extending to all corners of the country, in at least 149 local authority districts.”

The report notes that, “When the Rotherham/’Telford scale is applied across the documented national distribution, and multiplied by the extreme under-reporting factor accepted by official reviews, the total reaches the 250,000 threshold as a bare minimum.”

However, much of the abuse remains in the shadows and more investigation is required, not only to document this historical injustice, but to potentially hold those accountable for what occurred.

“We are far from grasping the full extent of grooming gang criminality in modern Britain. It is reasonable to assume that, since sexual abuse of all kinds tends to be under-reported, this is also true of grooming gangs. The Independent has reported that almost 19,000 children were identified as sexual exploitation victims in England in one year alone, despite the reluctance of state actors to name or tackle the problem of the rape gangs. After decades of abuse, victims must number in the hundreds of thousands. The full scale is not yet known.”

The report acknowledges that it may be impossible to ever ascertain how many victims there truly were, as much of the information was not documented or remains suppressed.

Every major review has emphasised that recorded statistics severely understate reality: Baroness Casey National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (June 2025): The audit explicitly states that the scale, nature, and characteristics of group-based child sexual exploitation remain impossible to quantify precisely due to inconsistent data collection and historical suppression.

Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and multiple local inquiries (2022-2025): “It is simply not possible to know the scale” because ethnicity, group offending, and historical cases were routinely unrecorded or shelved to protect “community cohesion.”

Government actors presided over a cover-up

The report further notes that key players in the government were instrumental in keeping the mass rape from being investigated and revealed to the public.

The report notes:

Roger Stone (Labour council leader, Rotherham 2003-2014): Presided over local government during the cover-up documented in the Jay Report.

Multiple Rotherham Labour councillors interfered in police investigations, tipped off perpetrators, or dismissed victims as “making lifestyle choices” to protect “community relations” and votes.

While Sir Keir Starmer was the Director of Public Prosecutions, it has been reported that 13,000 suspected rape gang members and paedophiles were let off with warning letters. As stated earlier, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan repeatedly insisted there were no grooming gangs operating in the city. He described evidence from whistleblowers as politically motivated. He told the London Assembly that child sexual exploitation in the capital is a “far more complex” matter and does not fit the grooming-style patterns on display across deprived northern towns. These statements he made despite the fact that the Metropolitan Police had in its possession reports of young girls being plied with alcohol and drugs then raped by groups of men in hotels and other locations across London. A Daily Express investigation revealed that Khan had direct access to HM Inspectorate of Constabulary documents detailing the very patterns of offending he had denied. Khan read these files yet continued to deny the existence of grooming gangs in public. Overall, the Labour Party did not just fail to prosecute the gangs. In some cases, its own members were the abusers and in most cases its councillors, leaders, and ministers put loyalty to Pakistani Muslim blocs before child safety. No other political party has such a well-documented track record of direct involvement with and institutional protection of industrial-scale child rape. This was in large part due to Labour’s own electoral self-interest.”

Police dismiss victims as racists

In regards to the police, a huge portion of the UK police force was active in the cover-up.

Only the police took any formal action, issuing ‘harbouring notices’ to the men – official warnings stating they had no permission to associate with, contact, or house a vulnerable child. However, no further action followed. When Fiona’s mother called the police to report her daughter missing and mentioned a history of abuse by Asian men, the call handler told her: “You can’t describe them as Asian men because that’s racist. You should just be glad your child is being taught a different culture.” On one occasion, a police officer returned Fiona to the house where the abuse was occurring and told the men to “have fun with her.” On another occasion, police instructed the abusers that if they could persuade Fiona to sign herself out of care, the police would stop bothering them.

A migrant-fueled rape crisis

The report notes that these grooming gangs primarily consisted of Africans, Indians, Gypsies, Asians, and Muslims:

Researcher Peter McLoughlin in Easy Meat (2016) compiled a comprehensive list of grooming gang convictions from 1997 to 2018 (with updates in subsequent analyses), drawing from published court outcomes. His examination of names indicated that approximately 87% of those convicted bore distinctively Muslim names, which was a figure echoed in related analyses far exceeding the Muslim proportion (around 6%) of the general population of Britain. The majority of these convicted groups consisted entirely of men from Muslim backgrounds. These groups are predominantly of Pakistani heritage, especially when the group exceeds ten or more members. The larger group size dynamic of Pakistani perpetrators is on display in major prosecutions and official reviews from locations such as Rochdale, Rotherham, Huddersfield, Oxford, Telford, and others. Other convictions have involved groups primarily composed of Muslims from non-Pakistani origins, demonstrating that the issue is not necessarily confined to one ethnic group: • Two Somali-origin gangs in Bristol

• A mainly African-heritage gang in Banbury

• Three Iranians in Chelmsford

• Three Syrians and one Kuwaiti in Newcastle

• Two Turkish men in Somerset

• A Romanian rape gang in Rotherham The large Newcastle “‘Operation Sanctuary” case, involving 17 men and one woman from diverse Muslim backgrounds: Albanian, Kurdish, Bangladeshi, Indian, Turkish, Iranian, Iraqi, Pakistani, and Eastern European heritage. Nearly all published names were Islamic.

An additional expert commentary included statement from Dr. Taj Hargey, an imam at the Oxford Islamic Congregation. He noted that virtually every individual in these grooming gangs appeared to be Muslim, estimating that 95 percent of those involved are of Muslim faith.

Beyond Europe?

The grooming gangs are also operating in other countries, including France on a massive scale, but also such cases are arising in Germany. Remarkably, Musk’s calls for a Nuremberg-style trial just so happen to coincide with reports that in the city of Nuremberg itself, there are grooming gangs operating targeting underage German girls.

In a distressing scene that echoes the findings of the U.K. Rape Gang Inquiry Report, German leftists laughed in parliament when Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Alice Weidel described young German victims being systematically raped by foreign men in Nuremberg just earlier this month. The same mentality that allowed for the rapes of tens of thousands of British girls is also present across Europe and it is embedded in the heart of European institutions.

🇩🇪Migrant gangs are being accused of turning underage German girls into sex slaves in Nuremberg.



When AfD co-leader Alice Weidel brought this topic up in parliament, Left Party MP Katrin Fey laughed, according to the official Bundestag minutes.



Despite this laughter, a report… https://t.co/UvDxUxW0xH pic.twitter.com/MyKJY4aSbz — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 12, 2026

For his part, Lowe says the issue is and continues to be mass immigration.

“Essentially what has happened is that the decaying political establishment has imported millions of migrants from alien cultures that are entirely incompatible with the British way of life,” stated Lowe on X.

Essentially what has happened is that the decaying political establishment has imported millions of migrants from alien cultures that are entirely incompatible with the British way of life.



Those migrants have colonised large parts of our country, and live their lives how they… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 17, 2026

“Those migrants have colonised large parts of our country, and live their lives how they choose to do so because our authorities are too frightened of being called racist to challenge them. That has meant attitudes have flourished and spread which, in short, treat women and non-Muslims like shit. And yes, I do mean that.”

He said that the entire political class was to blame, including “Conservative, Labour and Reform politicians [who] are all directly responsible for this vast importation. Personally, I will never forgive anyone responsible. Vulnerable working class white girls were treated like a piece of meat. Raped, abused, tortured, murdered. It was a racial attack, and it was a coordinated attack. All across Britain. They targeted these girls because they were vulnerable, they were young, they were white. Until the political class accepts that fact, nothing will EVER change.”

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