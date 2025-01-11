Musk's X Should Be Banned In Poland During Election Campaign, State-Run TV Host Says

Via Remix News,

In the TVP Info program, journalist Dorota Wysocka-Schnepf, who hosts major television shows on the state-run network, suggested that the authorities should completely shutdown the X portal during the presidential election campaign, which would amount to a form of mass censorship not seen in Poland since communist times.

“We live in a situation where disinformation can come to us not only from the East, but the West can also poison us with content that will have nothing to do with the truth,” said Dorota Wysocka-Schnepf.

The shocking suggestion was made on the “Dangerous Liaisons” program, which is broadcast by state-run TVP Info. Dorota Wysocka-Schnepf’s guests were Prof. Anna Siewierska-Chmaj from the University of Rzeszów and Dr. Katarzyna Bąkowicz from SWPS, according to Polish outlet Do Rzeczy.

🇵🇱Will X be banned in Poland?



Influential journalist @DorotaWSch, who hosts a TV program on Polish state media, says that X should potentially be banned in Poland during the presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/5cih88CTX3 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 10, 2025

In response, Dr. Katarzyna Bąkowicz said:

“We know that there are organized criminal groups that spread disinformation. It’s not just Russia or China. We have to remember that disinformation has become an element of political struggle. What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who joined in, are doing is opening Pandora’s box.”

The EU is pulling out all the stops to monitor the Alice Weidel and Elon Musk interview, all while French officials put forward the idea of an EU-wide ban on X.https://t.co/uobdFoONt6 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 9, 2025

Prof. Anna Siewierska-Chmaj responded with what appeared to be supportive statements, saying that Elon Musk does not hide the fact that he is fascinated by European politics and wants to change it, with Musk’s comments about Great Britain the latest example.

“What shocks me the most is Germany and its support for the post-fascist AfD, and we should be afraid of that,” said Wysocka-Schnepf.

“Of course, the AfD’s victory fuels the Polish right, so it is de facto influencing the Polish elections,” replied Prof. Siewierska-Chmaj.

As the EU prepares to crack down on X and Elon Musk for “influencing” elections in Germany, Musk is calling attention to the massive influence billionaires have had on Europe for decades. https://t.co/Yurkb51jWn — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) January 8, 2025

Then, the journalist’s shocking words about the need to consider closing Musk’s portal for the duration of the election campaign were uttered.

“We are in such a situation, more and more countries are announcing the closure of TikTok for fear of Chinese propaganda, so should we seriously consider that maybe X should be closed for the duration of the election campaign,” said Dorota Wysocka-Schnepf.

“This would be a very radical solution…but we need to think about regulating this area,” replied Dr. Bąkowicz.

Read more here...