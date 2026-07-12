Muslims, Marxists, And Mayhem In Minnesota

Authored by Eric Utter via AmericanThinker.com,

Many have been asking lately if the onslaught of Islam or the rapid rise of Marxism is more likely to destroy the United States.

The correct answer is that they both have the capability to do so.

If unchecked, together they will undoubtedly see to our demise.

Which one would ultimately prevail has been the subject of a few articles of late and will be the subject of one of mine in the not-too-distant future.

This one, however, will focus on Muslims and Islam. I will attempt to address the advance of the Democratic Socialists of America/Marxism/communism in the coming days, as well.

First off, it should not need to be said (yet again) that Islam and Sharia law are utterly, irretrievably incompatible with a free democratic republic, let alone a country founded on Christian principles and the Judeo-Christian work ethic.

Islam demands the subjugation of all non-Muslims, or “infidels.” Virtually all the nations of the Middle East and part of Asia that are now Muslim were once Christian. There is a reason for that. And it is not peaceful, logical, rational persuasion. The simple, inarguable historical fact is that, whenever Muslim populations swell in a given country, that country is almost certainly fated to be ruled by the dictates of the Quran. This is a virtual certainty unless “good” Christians (and others) find it in themselves to fight back. (And, at some point, one has to ask how “good, decent and moral” is a person who lets his family, neighbors, and nation be usurped by those who are O.K. with child rape and who worship violence and death.)

And then there is the staggering fraud. It appears that much of the money local, state, and federal governments extract from hard-working taxpayers is subsequently stolen, much of it by Somali fraudsters.

This is over and above the mind-blowing amounts of free stuff bestowed on illegal aliens, many of whom are Muslim.

Contemptible asshats like Govs. Gavin “Slick” Newsom and “Tampon” Timmy Walz pretend to disapprove of this unprecedented and illegal transfer of wealth from citizens to “undocumented immigrants,” even as they foster and cover for it.

And they are both still in office. Sad and incredible.

So New York City Mayor Mamdani‘s wife flies off to an Islamic retreat on the island of Mallorca on July 3rd, the day before America’s 250th birthday celebration, and one of his top officials made plans to meet with Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations without informing anyone, a meeting called off after the State Department got wind of it.

The People’s Republic of Minnesota sports the highest Somali population in the nation, one buttressed by scams of almost unimaginable magnitude.

From the Feeding Our Future scam to countless childless daycares to sham trucking companies, autism centers, and home health care firms, this state sports more than one town nicknamed “Little Mogadishu.”

One of those cities, St. Cloud, hosted a Somalia Independence Day celebration on July 3rd, during which a U.S. flag was flown upside down on a city flagpole.

Event organizers outlandishly claimed that it was an accident, unintentional, a mistake. Sure. Not one of the event organizers, 500-plus attendees, local politicians, or members of organizations such as the AFL-CIO and the absurdly named Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), who had booths at the festive extravaganza, noticed the “error?” The folks who slowly ran Old Glory up the pole never noticed that it was inverted? Right. And Dr. Fauci was entirely unaware of the gain-of function research at the Wuhan Lab.

Speaking of New Somalia Minnesota, which has already changed its flag, apparently to honor its countless Somali Muslim “refugees,” an increasing number of kids in ever-growing Somali youth gangs are expressing their appreciation for all the state has done to welcome and care for them by shooting some of its residents.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that there have been more than 100 Somali gang-related shootings in just the past two years. Predictably, this fact prompted far-left Democratic Minneapolis City Council vice president Jamal Osman to state: “Somali youth deserve investment, dignity, opportunity, and respect — not public officials using their platform to stereotype them.” Shockingly, Osman himself is a Somali immigrant. I mean, so they shot a few people. They’re just rambunctious kids. Cut them some slack! Right?

If the stupefying immigrant fraud and attendant violence isn’t reined in by “authorities,” fewer and fewer people will keep playing by the rules. Understandably. Societal collapse will shortly ensue.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.