Mustached War-Monger Muses On Trump's Peace Efforts With Iran

It's no surprise at all that the mainstream media continues featuring as 'experts' discredited war hawks and neocons who've gotten every war of the last 20 wars dead wrong - from Afghanistan to Iraq to Libya to Syria, and the list goes on.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who laughably deems himself a 'realist' - was interviewed by NewsNation's "On Balance" program Friday evening, and the question focused on President Trump's efforts to secure a fresh nuclear agreement with Iran, which several polls show has broad American public support.

But mustached jingoist Bolton has blasted these efforts as "fruitless" and went so far as to lay out that if Israel pursues preemptive strikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities, this would be entirely "warranted". Needless to say, Trump and Bolton long ago had a very public following out and war of words.

Image via NewsNation

"I think we’re really at a very important point here, whether, whether Trump is going to try and continue these negotiations, which I think are going to be completely fruitless, or whether Israel is going to do what it has to do to protect its very existence," Bolton said.

Bolton himself has long had a hand in shaping Washington's vehement anti-Iran stance, and he certainly sided with the first Trump administration's decision to unilaterally pull out of Obama's 2015 JCPOA action deal, which collapsed in April of 2018 (upon the US pullout).

President Trump has meanwhile declared that Iran has "sort of agreed to the terms" of a deal and will not make "nuclear dust" - an apparent reference to uranium enrichment. These words issued on his prior Gulf tour, and the statements of optimism since then, come as mixed signals continue being issued from Washington.

Trump has also said of Tehran, "They don’t want to be blown up" and that "they would rather make a deal, and I think that could happen in the not-too-distant future."

As for blowing things up, hawks like Bolton would certainly like to blow up or sabotage the prospects of a deal, but thankfully Trump has made sure he has nothing to do with his current administration, and even very early on in this administration removed Bolton's protective federal security detail.

Many conservatives saw the danger Bolton posed to Trump policy the first time around, and tried to warn:

John Bolton has been pushing for regime change in Iran for years.



President Trump needs to fire this guy before we have Iraq 2.0. pic.twitter.com/D0I18wgl56 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 15, 2019

For now at least, Bolton has to be content to bloviate from the sidelines. There remain a number of Iran hawks within the administration, as well as in Congress.

But this time around Trump's message has been peace around the globe through the 'art of the deal' and projecting strength - and he's so far shown patience on the Iran issue. "We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," he had informed Gulf leaders and the public this month.