Two explosions rocked the hull of a Maltese-flagged oil tanker hauling Russian crude oil from Algeria while it was docked at the port of Savona in northwestern Italy late last week. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the "two loud bangs" were caused by explosive devices, as a section of the hull appeared to be "retracted inwards."

Italian daily newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano reported that the oil tanker Seajewel, part of the Russian shadow fleet to circumvent Western sanctions, was hit by "two loud bangs" on Friday. The crew found a section of the hull "bent inwards."

Another Russian Tanker suffered an explosion whilst exporting illegal oil to Europe 🚨 🔥



Two explosions occurred on an oil tanker SEAJEWEL in Savona, Italy, with damage below the waterline. The vessel was reported to have repeatedly transported Russian oil to Europe despite… pic.twitter.com/3ff2BPXUxP — Martin Kelly (@_MartinKelly_) February 18, 2025

The local outlet continued:

The Savona Public Prosecutor's Office has already reported the matter to the Genoa DDA and does not rule out any hypothesis, from a breakdown to a collision with an explosive device.

The Seajewel incident comes just days after the Antigua-flagged oil tanker Koala experienced "three explosions" in the engine room on Sunday while docked in Ust-Luga, a port in northwest Russia. Koala is also part of Russia's shadow fleet. The incident also comes nearly two months after the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major mysteriously sank in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria following reports of an engine room explosion.

It raises the question of whether Western intelligence agencies or Special Forces—perhaps even private contractors—are engaged in covert operations against Russia’s shadow fleet, extending the conflict far beyond Ukraine’s borders.