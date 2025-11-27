NATO Chief Rules Out Russian Veto On Ukraine Joining Alliance, Erecting Barrier Toward Peace

As Americans celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the Russians and Ukrainians keep growing further apart regarding their respective positions on Trump's peace plan. Trump's tentative Thursday deadline to get the deal signed has come and gone.

This trend of division over the plan even among the Western allies is being aided in no small part by the hawkish statements of some European leaders, as well as NATO Secretary-Mark Rutte, the latter to who has just made clear that Russia has no veto over Kyiv's bid to join NATO.

His words this week appear aimed at rebuffing the US deal, or at least giving the Ukrainians a better negotiating position. "Russia has neither a vote nor a veto over who can be a member of NATO," Rutte said in an interview with El País and German outlet RND.

NATO's founding Washington Treaty "allows any country in the Euro-Atlantic area to join," he added, also as quoted in Politico.

The US-led proposal has a key condition placed on Kyiv, namely that "it will not accept Ukraine at any moment in the future." However, the leaked European counter-proposal deletes this point, instead leaving future NATO accession wide open.

The European draft states that Ukraine’s potential NATO membership "depends on the consensus of NATO members, which does not exist."

Strangely some Western leaders keep talking about the possibility of accession, dangling it in front of the Ukrainians, and yet Washington and others behind closed doors know that it would never happen, as it would mean certain direct war with Russia...

Zelensky's former press secretary Iuliia Mendel:



"Uncompromising stance on NATO membership means we are knowingly sacrificing tens or hundreds of thousands of lives right now for a theoretical promise of security sometime in the distant future… a promise that may never… https://t.co/OGRakSFTcP — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) November 26, 2025

On giving up land, the European document says that any discussions on territorial exchanges would start from the current Line of Contact. Freezing the front lines is something President Zelensky has wanted to do all along. Moscow has seen in this a way of allowing Ukrainian forces to regroup and rearm.

Zelensky is already not happy with the US version of the peace plan, as Ukraine would surrender the areas of Donbas it still controls, and the front lines would be frozen in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - where Russian forces also holds territory. Meanwhile President Putin has just reiterated his view that the Zelensky government is illegitimate, thus bringing into question whether it can legally sign a final deal. Needless to say, this presents yet another major barrier.