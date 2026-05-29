NATO Condemns Russia After Drone Smashes Into Romanian Apartments: 'Grave Escalation'
A Russian overnight attack on Ukraine reportedly involved an errant drone crashing into a 10-story apartment block in neighboring Romania, which is a member of NATO.
"We condemn Russia's recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defenses against all threats, including drones," a NATO spokesperson said on X, in an initial reaction.
Romanian officials described that during the Russian military's assault on Ukraine, which has basically become nightly at this point, a Russian drone slammed into the residential building in the southeastern city of Galati - resulting in an explosion and a fire that injured two people.
The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia" while further declaring it has issued formal request for more anti-drone defense measures from NATO.
"Romania has informed allies and NATO's secretary-general about the circumstances and requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania," the ministry said.
While Romania and other countries which border Ukraine have witnessed 'errant' drones and missiles come across the border before, this is the first time Romania in particular has suffered casualties as a result of a projectile hitting a densely populated city or area.
Romania has said that drone fragments have fallen on its territory several of dozens of times - the vast majority or nearly all of these happening without injury or serious incident.
Reuters details that "Romania's emergency response agency said on Friday a fire broke out in a 10th floor apartment after the drone struck the building's roof and exploded." The report indicated that "Two people were receiving medical treatment on site, it said, adding 70 people had evacuated."
The Kremlin has denied that Russian forces were behind the incident, while state media suggested the drone came from Ukrainian forces:
Moscow denied the allegations, arguing that there is no definitive proof that the drones were Russian.
Several suspected Ukrainian drones have veered into the airspace of the Baltic states in recent months. On May 7, a UAV damaged four empty oil storage tanks in eastern Latvia near the Russian border. Moscow has accused the Baltic states of allowing Ukraine to use their airspace to conduct strikes deep inside Russia, which the NATO members have denied.
In prior recent instances of drones entering neighboring airspace, NATO jets were scrambled - and in some cases drones are safely brought down via electronic intercept means.
Video of drone crash. Romania's military said it could not safely intercept over densely populated areas:
BREAKING 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 28, 2026
A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Galați, Romania, Faytuks Network reports. pic.twitter.com/ouZhWOCuNH
But each instance creates new tensions between Russia and NATO, and the typical accusations and threats then fly. The Kremlin has of late been especially alarmed at the Trump administration transferring 5,000 US troops from Germany to Poland, near Russia's doorstep.