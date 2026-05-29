NATO Condemns Russia After Drone Smashes Into Romanian Apartments: 'Grave Escalation'

A Russian overnight attack on Ukraine reportedly involved an errant drone crashing into a 10-story apartment block in neighboring Romania, which is a member of NATO.

"We condemn Russia's recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defenses against all threats, including drones," a NATO spokesperson said on X, in an initial reaction.

Romanian Department for Emergency Situations handout, via Reuters

Romanian officials described that during the Russian military's assault on Ukraine, which has basically become nightly at this point, a Russian drone slammed into the residential building in the southeastern city of Galati - resulting in an explosion and a fire that injured two people.

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned the "grave and irresponsible escalation from Russia" while further declaring it has issued formal request for more anti-drone defense measures from NATO.