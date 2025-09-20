NATO Country's Defense Chief Urges Shooting Down Russian Warplanes

A top government official from a NATO country is calling for shooting down Russian aircraft the next time they breach an alliance member's airspace, following several drone and border incidents this month.

"NATO's border in the North East is being tested for a reason. We need to mean business," Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė wrote on X Friday, the same day that three Russian warplanes reportedly breached neighboring Estonia's airspace over the Gulf of Finland.

Source: Lithuanian military

"Three Russian fighter jets over Tallinn is one more hard proof that Eastern Sentry is long due," she stated.

The Lithuanian defense chief concluded her message by invoking an incident which makes clear she's in favor of shooting down Russian jets.

"Türkiye set an example 10 years ago. Some food for thought," the minister wrote.

This was in reference to the unprecedented incident in which Turkish Air Force F-16s downed a Russian Su-24 over the Turkey-Syria border area in November 2015.

Lithuania has joined Poland's call for urgent consultations with members of the NATO alliance under its Article 4. Article 4 consultations can lead to the alliance taking action if the consensus is reached.

Regional observer Notes from Poland says "It has previously been invoked seven times, including by Poland and seven other countries when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022."

Upon Friday's incident the Estonian foreign ministry described that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets "entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes."

Additionally, EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, who hails from the Baltic country and was the first female prime minister, blasted the incursion as "an extremely dangerous provocation".

European leaders are using these increasing instances to push for an 'eastern flank' aerial defense shield protecting NATO. Just last week the two largest eastern members of NATO said that Russian drones breached their airspace.

⚡ US Prepares a Blow to Baltic and NATO Security



Reuters reports that the Pentagon has informed European diplomats it will halt part of its military assistance to Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and all NATO members bordering Russia.



According to sources, Washington made it clear… pic.twitter.com/gKD8Bvae0g — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 20, 2025

The Polish instance was the most serious, given Warsaw accused Russia of intentionally sending a 'wave' of drones - up to 19 - which resulted in its military urgently scrambling jets to track them. Trump later seemed to downplay the incident.