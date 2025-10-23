NATO Jets Scrambled Over Lithuania After Russian Aircraft Breach Airspace

NATO member Lithuania on Thursday alleged that a pair of Russian jets violated its sovereign airspace, in what the government quickly condemned as a breach the country's territorial integrity.

"This evening, Russian military planes violated Lithuanian air space. This is a blatant breach of international law and territorial integrity of Lithuania," the country's President Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

Illustrative file image via AP

Alluding to recent EU plans to create a joint aerial defense and drone shield to protect European airspace from Russian incursions, he added: "Once again, it confirms the importance of strengthening European air defense readiness."

Nauseda further announced that his foreign ministry will be summoning Russian diplomatic representatives, to lodge formal protest against the "reckless and dangerous behavior".

Lithuania's military said it scrambled jets in response to the brief incursion. It said:

Today, Russian military aircraft briefly entered Lithuanian airspace. Our forces acted quickly with NATO jets on patrol. Lithuania remains strong and ready. Every inch of our country is protected.

Initial reports say that two Russian military planes violated the airspace for a mere 18-seconds.

Baltic and Eastern European countries, including Poland, have for several weeks been complaining of Russian aerial incursions. This month Denmark hosted a summit where a 'drone wall' was the focus:

Fortified by intense security measures after a wave of drone incursions above airports and sensitive sites, two high-stakes summits in the Danish capital offered a mounting sense of collective clarity — and a possible solution that sounds like science fiction: a “drone wall.” “There is only one country that are willing to threaten us, and it is Russia,” Danish President Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Europe was in the middle of a “hybrid war.” “I think we are in the most difficult and dangerous situation since the end of the Second World War,” she added. “I want us to rearm. I want us to buy more capabilities. I want us to innovate more.”

Likely Thursday's event happened off Lithuania's coast over the Baltic Sea, where Russian and NATO planes frequently patrol.

Via BBC

The biggest recent incidents involved many drones entering Poland, followed by a late September incident over Estonia which saw three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets allegedly entered Estonian skies "without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes," according to a government statement at the time.